East Norwalk mounts powerful opposition to proposed Norden Place distribution center

NORWALK, Conn. — COVID-19 has upturned everyone’s lives in devastating ways and on top of that, East Norwalk residents are threatened by a proposed development that would send tractor trailers down neighborhood streets, Anne Marie Walsh said.

“The Norden proposal is placing another extreme burden on residents as we fear not only sharp declines in our home values, but also the possibility of a disturbing choice. If the special permit is granted, our choice will be living in a greatly degraded neighborhood or preparing for an unexpected move,” Walsh wrote to the Zoning Commission.

And it may be even worse than feared – a traffic consultant working for the organized opposition estimates as many as 405 trucks might be generated by the proposed distribution center at 10 Norden Place.

Walsh’s Jan. 24 email is one of many received by Planning and Zoning in response to the application from KABR. Opponents are trying to generate more emails and get people to attend Monday’s Zoning Commission public hearing, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Zoom.

“It’s important that all Norwalkers come to the Zoning Commission’s virtual public hearing whether they live in East Norwalk or not. This application is an issue that will have an impact on the entire community. Our experts are projecting that there could be up to 400 trucks a day on our streets which is four times the 100 trucks that the developer is projecting. These trucks will clog up our streets whether it’s East Ave, Strawberry Hill, or Route 1 and alter the quality of life in Norwalk as we know it,” Farhan Memom of the Sasqua Hills Neighborhood Association said in an email.

The newly formed group, whose residents live near the Shorehaven Golf Course, has teamed with the East Norwalk Neighborhood Association to hold rallies, generating a crowd in Saturday’s frigid weather to chant “no trucks” alongside Strawberry Hill Avenue.

“We wanted to get everyone out to show a force of opposition and show our elected and appointed officials, just what it would be like to stand on this road and have tractor trailers going by a 330,000 square foot-distribution center is going to destroy your neighborhood,” Diane Cece of ENNA said. “Air pollution, noise pollution, traffic congestion and gridlock, loss of property value. And importantly, one of the reasons why I’m here today is because we’re going to have a real safety issue in our residential streets with tractor trailers coming up and down. We must protect pedestrians and cyclists in our community.”

It’s not just traffic that opponents are worried about. An air pollution review done for SHNA accuses the applicant of not taking into account the existing air quality in the neighborhoods right off of Interstate 95. Devki Desai, a civil engineer, alleges the pollution levels “already reach or exceed air quality standard limits in an area with sensitive population groups.

“The pollution caused by diesel trucks is well known,” Memom said. “The air in Norwalk does not meet federal standards for ozone and fine particulates. One study done on trucking in linked day-to-day variations in ambient ozone levels and daily mortality, finding an association in most cities between high daily ozone levels and deaths due to cardiovascular and respiratory distress especially among the elderly. Today nearly 8.2 per cent of white children have asthma while 12.7 per cent of black children have asthma. Even brief exposures at the street level to the noxious fumes of diesel trucks can trigger severe attacks. This is not the type of future we want for our children.”

In addition, Eric L. Reuter, a noise expert hired by the Sasqua Hills Neighborhood Association, has “several concerns and questions about the methodology used” by the applicant, he wrote to the Zoning Commission. As an example, a noise consultant working for KABR testified that ground absorption was omitted from the calculations in an effort to be conservative,” but as much of that ground is paved, the result would be reflection, not absorption, he said.

The noise factors “depend a great deal on the type of business that occupies this facility,” Reuter wrote, alluding to the applicant’s claim that the distribution center’s tenants haven’t been established yet.

SIMCO Engineering, SHNA’s traffic consultant, alleges that the “business to business” model put forward by KABR may not stand the test of time.

“{T}he COVID-19 pandemic has drastically accelerated the use of e-commerce delivery activities and has put a premium on warehouse/distribution center square footage needed to support e-commerce,” Michael F. Monteleone wrote. “Although the Applicant has stated that it is proposing a business-to- business and not a business-to-consumer/last mile delivery facility in their application and analyses, the demand for e-commerce space after COVID-19 may ultimately drive the market and heavily influence the future tenant and use of this site. The size of the building, the 19 available loading docks, and almost 2,000 parking spaces appear to make the site suitable for an e-commerce tenant.”

The City’s peer review traffic consultant, WSP, is not nearly as hard on the report done by Tighe & Bond on behalf of KABR. WSP generally finds the Tighe & Bond analysis to be “acceptable” in terms of data provided but suggests, in the November document, that, “The applicant should re-evaluate the expected truck trips given that the provided truck trips do not match the estimates from the ITE Trip Generation Supplement. Additionally, the applicant should consider restricting the trucks leaving the site during the morning and afternoon school arrival and departure peak hours.”

SIMCO states that Tighe & Bond used standards based on KABR’s prediction of 100 employees in the building and the expected “business-to-business warehouse” model.

“Since the use of the property as a warehouse is by Special Permit, it is prudent that the traffic and truck projections for the site represent ‘reasonable worst-case’ conditions,” Monteleone wrote. “Certainly, without an identified tenant, the description of the use as ‘business to business’ is vague and could potentially allow for a wide variety of high volume uses for the site that comply with the applicable provisions of the City’s Building Zone Regulations. Accordingly, the ultimate tenant at the site could produce significantly more cars and trucks than is presently contemplated and described….”

“Unfortunately, once the Special Permit is approved by the Commission, the local residents would be severely limited in available remedies if a high passenger vehicle and truck producing e-commerce tenant ultimately occupies the space and passenger vehicle and truck traffic has already overwhelmed and excessively burdened the community,” he said.

More than 300 emails have been sent to P&Z regarding the proposed distribution center, according to Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin. Comments include:

“Its always hard to turn down an opportunity that can bring more revenue to Norwalk in these difficult times but I firmly believe that allowing Norden to build an operation here with all its truck traffic would seriously effect the quality of life in this city,” Theodore J. van de Kamp wrote.

that can bring more revenue to Norwalk in these difficult times but I firmly believe that allowing Norden to build an operation here with all its truck traffic would seriously effect the quality of life in this city,” Theodore J. van de Kamp wrote. “Despite living in Westport, I frequently ride my bike on the designated bike route on Strawberry Hill Rd., which runs perpendicular to Norden Pl. The proposed facility will bring hundreds of additional trucks and cars each day through East Norwalk and directly through family neighborhoods from Post Road to Rte 136/Winfield St., East Ave., Strawberry Hill Rd, Triangle St and surrounding neighborhoods. This problem would be compounded given the relatively long distance from 10 Norden Pl. to the nearest I-95 entrance (over 1 mile). Needless to say, besides the negative traffic impact on residents residing in these areas, those non-residents who regularly use the bike route would face additional traffic and danger on the road here,” Ivan Alexander wrote.

on Strawberry Hill Rd., which runs perpendicular to Norden Pl. The proposed facility will bring hundreds of additional trucks and cars each day through East Norwalk and directly through family neighborhoods from Post Road to Rte 136/Winfield St., East Ave., Strawberry Hill Rd, Triangle St and surrounding neighborhoods. This problem would be compounded given the relatively long distance from 10 Norden Pl. to the nearest I-95 entrance (over 1 mile). Needless to say, besides the negative traffic impact on residents residing in these areas, those non-residents who regularly use the bike route would face additional traffic and danger on the road here,” Ivan Alexander wrote. “East Norwalk is a beautiful place to live. PLEASE deny this special permit application – do not ruin East Norwalk by turning it into a trucking corridor,” Emily Cobbs wrote.

PLEASE deny this special permit application – do not ruin East Norwalk by turning it into a trucking corridor,” Emily Cobbs wrote. “There is no infrastructure in place to handle this level of tractor-trailer traffic. The laws of physics apply. Euphemistically, this is 100 pounds of manure in a 10 lb bag,” Charles Lee wrote. “The developer should work with the federal, state, Norwalk (and Westport?) to put a private on and off ramp off of I-95. Locally, East Ave is already disastrously congested. As for the access from Westport to Triangle St, having a fleet of tractor trailers though residential zones is dead on arrival. I can see the bike lanes on the satellite photos; we’re going to end up with squashed people.”

“The applicant’s attorney read hundreds of residents letters pleading with our Commission to deny this, and her conclusion is that while our comments are ‘heartfelt,’ we are not experts. Well we are experts: we may not be traffic engineers, but we see and deal with excessive traffic and congestion every day,” Cece said in a statement she read at the rally. “…We trust that our Zoning Commission will agree that there are no conditions or mitigating factors that would make this distribution center an acceptable or suitable use in our East Norwalk.”