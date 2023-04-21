East Norwalk shredding; Maritime Aquarium, Earth Day

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Shred it

East Norwalk residents can shred up to three boxes of unwanted documents for free (additional boxes cost $5 each) at East Norwalk Neighborhood Association’s Fourth Community Contactless Drive-Thru Shredding Event, according to a news release. It’s for documents only—no binders or electronic devices. Bring you stuff to the East Norwalk Library parking lot, located at 51 Van Zant Street from 9 a.m. until noon this Saturday April 22. Non-East Norwalk residents will be charged $10 per box.

Aquarium competes in City Nature Challenge

Community scientists are invited to join the Maritime Aquarium’s team documenting Fairfield and Westchester County plants and wildlife in the global “City Nature Challenge” competition. From Friday April 28 through Monday May 1, you’ll photograph wildlife (no pets or cultivated plants), identify the plant or animal species, and upload your pics and species ID to the iNaturalist app (free from the App Store or Google Play).

Held annually since 2016, the Challenge scores competing teams in three categories: total observations made, total number of species observed, and total number of observers. Last year, the Aquarium’s 333-member team ranked in the top 15% for number of observers.

A fun way to document marine wildlife such as plankton, fish, crabs, and mollusks will be to take an Aquarium Marine Life Encounter Cruise. Cruise season starts on Sunday April 30.

The Aquarium team’s partners in the challenge will be the Brookfield Conservation Commission, the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Greenburgh Nature Center, New Pond Farm, Western Connecticut State University’s Herpetology and Biology Clubs, and Woodcock Nature Center. In a news release, Maritime Aquarium Senior Education Manager Bridget Cervero said, “There is nature all around us. Knowing what species are in our city and where they are located helps scientists and land managers study and protect them. We look forward to having new and experienced community scientists participate in this important and exciting challenge!”

City Nature Challenge details and sign-up are at www.maritimeaquarium.org/city-nature-challenge.

Earth Day

“All Earthlings” are invited to the City’s second annual Earth Day On The Green, a free multi-faceted event at Norwalk Green on Saturday Apr. 22 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A noon program at the gazebo will be augmented by children’s activities, music and singing, tables staffed by environmental advocacy groups, a tree planting ceremony, “nature yoga,” food trucks, and other family-friendly components.

Attendees are urged to “Get to the Green Without Your Machine!” To that end, several tours are planned:

Walking tour #1 will depart from City Hall (125 East Avenue), proceed along the Harbor Loop, up to the Mill Hill historic herb garden, and then on to the festivities at the Green. Tour guide will be Nancy Rosett, Norwalk River Valley Trail board member.

Walking tour #2 will depart from Norwalk Public Library (1 Belden Avenue at Mott Street), proceed along Wall Street, then up historic Lewis Street to the Green. Further details of this tour are said to be forthcoming.

Bike tour #1 will depart from Norwalk Public Library SoNo Branch (10 Washington Street) and proceed to the Green. Further details are said to be forthcoming.

According to a news release, participating organizations include Norwalk Land Trust, St. Paul’s on the Green, Norwalk River Valley Trail, Keep Norwalk Beautiful, Norwalk Green Association, Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission, Norwalk Bike Co-op, Norwalk Garden Club, First Congregational Church, Norwalk River Watershed Association, Norwalk Department of Transportation, Mobility & Parking, Norwalk Parking Authority, Norwalk Department of Public Works, Norwalk Zero Waste Coalition, Norwalk Community College Environmental Science Club, First Taxing District, Norwalk Historical Society, Norwalk Health Department, Norwalk Tree Alliance, City Hall Neighborhood Association, and Wall Street Neighborhood Association.