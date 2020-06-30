East Norwalk TOD, charity for children, science talk, murder investigation and recognition for veterans

NORWALK, Conn. —Some Norwalk announcements:

Buying sidewalk chalk for children

Humanists and Freethinkers hosts Miami professor

$50,000 reward offered in cold case

Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame

East Norwalk planning team to unveil TOD plan

The East Norwalk Transit Oriented Development (TOD) draft plan will be presented to the public via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday July 1 and again at 11 a.m. Thursday July 2, according to a press release. The 40-minute presentation will be followed by a question and answer period.

The July 1 webinar ID is 899 1010 7945. The link to join is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 89910107945

The July 2 webinar ID is 868 7633 1013. The link to join is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 86876331013

Both meetings will be streamed live (viewing only) on the City’s YouTube channel https://norwalkct.org/youtube

For telephone access (listening only) call (646) 558 8656 or (267) 831 0333 and enter the webinar ID

An audio recording will be posted within 7 days after the meeting at https://norwalkct.org

The draft plan and appendices are at https://tomorrow.norwalkct. org/transit-oriented- development/

Further meeting details are at https://www.norwalkct.org/ 1913/Meeting-Notices

Sidewalk Chalk fundraiser

Mid-Fairfield Child Guidance Center has bought 500 boxes of bright oversize Crayola chalk to enrich its kids’ outdoor summer fun, and seeks 500 sponsorships of $4 each, according to a press release.

Sidewalk chalk doodling is said to offer many diverse benefits including creative self-expression, sorting and matching exercise, fine motor skills improvement, color recognition development, and early introduction to the world of art.

Click here to donate.

Mid-Fairfield Child Guidance Center helps children living in Norwalk, Westport, Weston, Wilton, Darien, New Canaan, and Stamford who suffer from mental/behavioral disorders due to stressful life events or traumatic experiences. No child is ever turned away, regardless of their family’s ability to pay. The Center gives clinical and non-clinical services to over 700 children (1500+ family members) annually, and is the only avenue of help available to most of its clients. See the Center’s website at http://childguidancemfct.org/ index.html

Synergy of science and Human values to be discussed

Dr. Anjan Chakravartty, University of Miami Professor of Philosophy and Appignani Foundation Chair for the Study of Atheism, Humanism and Secular Ethics is scheduled to address the Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC) at 7 p.m. on Monday July 13, according to a press release.

Chakravartty melds philosophical, historical and scientific perspectives to support his assertion that humanists’ values must be part of the science itself.

The event is free and open to the public. A link to attend is available by registering at https://www.hffcct.org/ upcoming-events

HFFC supports reason, compassion, and free thought. To learn more, go to https://www.hffcct.org/

$50,000 reward offered in Roodner murder investigation

Norwalk Police Detectives are still investigating the June 29, 2006 killing of Laray “Mookie” Moore at Roodner Court, 261 Ely Ave., Norwalk, according to a press release. A $50,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3111, or the Cold Case Hotline at 866-623-8058.

Anonymous internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

Veterans Hall of Fame nomination guide

Nominations to the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame (CVHOF) Class of 2020 are now being accepted by the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA), according to a press release from Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and DVA Commissioner Thomas Saadi. Established in 2005, the CVHOF honors distinguished veterans who have contributed significantly to their communities after leaving military service. Since the Hall’s 2005 inception, 156 current and former Connecticut residents, including five Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, have been inducted.

Up to 10 inductees will be chosen by a committee of veterans, Veterans Affairs Committee leaders, Commissioner Saadi and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz.

Nominee prerequisites:

Must have been born in or resided in Connecticut for a minimum of five years.

Must meet the definition of a “Veteran” under the Connecticut General Statutes 27-103.

Must have received an honorable discharge.

A nomination packet must be submitted, containing

The completed nomination form.

The nominee’s discharge documents.

A detailed narrative of the nominee’s community and/or public service at the local, state and/or national level after leaving the military. Letters of recommendation and copies of news articles highlighting post-military community service are encouraged.

Completed packets should be sent to Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs attn: Veterans Hall of Fame, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

DVA must receive the completed packets by Sept. 11, 2020.

The nomination packet and more info are at https://portal.ct.gov/DVA/ Pages/CT-Veterans-Hall-of-Fame

Bysiewicz said, “Whether it’s through education, public service, volunteer work, civic engagement, or community leadership, our brave men and women in uniform continue to put the needs of others first. Let us continue to honor their lasting legacies of service by giving them the recognition they deserve.”