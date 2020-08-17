East Norwalk TOD plan up for *more* public comment

NORWALK, Conn. — The public can weigh in Tuesday on the East Norwalk Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Plan, weather willing.

Public hearings have been postponed twice “because of this confounded storm,” Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said. The Planning Commission felt it inappropriate to hold a hearing when so many people were without internet access, Planning Commission Chairwoman Frances DiMeglio said.

Planning Commissioners indicate support for the plan and an intention to move it forward. They describe “misinformation” creating some of the plan’s opposition.

“I think the plan has got to a very good stage. There’s concern, which is quite legitimate, in relation to congestion,” Commissioner Brian Baxendale said at the Commission’s July 22 meeting.

The planned work on East Avenue will likely ease traffic problems and the plan’s results could be reviewed in three years’ time, he said, because “theoretically people are grabbing at numbers which says ‘if every single piece of space was filled, if every single square footage, we have X number of people and obviously Y number of cars.’ That probably is highly unlikely to happen in the real world.”

East Norwalk TOD recommendations 20200615_18500_ENW-TOD-Report_DRAFT_compressed

‘We knew there was going to be opposition’

Baxendale has served on the East Norwalk TOD Oversight Committee, as part of what Kleppin called an 18-month planning process. The plan seeks to create a vision for the area within half a mile of the East Norwalk train station and tools to make that vision happen. Those include a East Norwalk TOD Village Zone (EVTZ), a Cove Avenue Village District and a Liberty Square Village District; a façade improvement program and rezoning in various locations, as well as a plan to study moving the DPW garage away from the riverfront, to make way for a marine use or open space.

The controversy involves the desire to encourage development, particularly, residences in the form of apartments.

“We knew there was going to be opposition, about height and density,” Kleppin said on July 22. “So what we proposed was in my opinion, and I stated this ad nauseum … I’m at the point where I’m sick of talking about it, frankly, where I think it’s moderate and considered. We’re proposing one additional story from two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half, and a density that is increased over what’s allowed currently.”

“{M}arket analysis indicates that any new development lower than two stories in East Norwalk is highly unlikely to be profitable,” the consulting firm Harriman states in the plan.

So, 3.5 stories is a compromise in line with the desire of area residents to maintain the quaint seaside New England feel. Rooflines and other features, such as dormers, will be diversified to replicate New England characteristics.

That’s “not much taller than the existing buildings, but, based on fit studies, would provide enough building square feet to attract developers and spur economic growth for the community,” the plan states.

“The neighborhood’s character will remain predominantly residential,” it states. “A relative lack of medium- and large-sized parcels in the study area places a natural limit on the amount of ground-up commercial or multi-family residential development feasible, barring a challenging parcel assemblage process.”

Rowayton has four story buildings, and is a “lovely place,” Baxendale said.

The height change is “not nearly what you could do in several other areas,” Kleppin said pointing out that there’s a proposal for a 15-story building in the Merrit Seven area. “For an area in proximity to a Metro North train station, I think what we’re proposing is very modest… it’s well over 400 acres of land in the whole study area, we’re looking at amending 7 percent of that for the new village district zoning.”

Builders would have to provide amenities residents desire, such as as pocket parks, plazas, and open space, to get permission for the additional story on their development.

“Community concerns about traffic and parking notwithstanding, there are very few opportunities from a real estate perspective to add the density that would be needed to support additional amenities. Those few parcels that present development opportunities are either under in process of being developed or contain active, functional structures,” the plan states.

“This won’t get built all at once,” Kleppin said. “…You’ve got a lot of smaller parcels under different ownership. So that’s going to require consolidation.”

“Also, a significant factor to consider is that everything proposed here is going to go under stringent design review,” he said. “…This goes through a much more rigorous process in any other area that we’ve seen in the city so, I think the process laid out is a good process.”

‘Misinformation’

There are two camps of East Norwalkers in opposition to the plan, Kleppin said.

“I understand that there’s people that don’t want to change,” he said. Most of the East Norwalk TOD area is “great” but the East Avenue area “needs some help,” he said.

“There’s a reason to why it looks the way it looks today. And the consultant looked at and said, ‘if you keep it under the current regulations, you’re not going to see the change you want.’ There’s no economic financial incentive for anybody to do anything differently than what’s there today,” Kleppin said.

And, “I think there’s a group of people that I think have received misinformation,” he said, citing emails predicting that “certain parcels” will have 150 housing units on them when the basic math shows half that many.

He mentioned a flier distributed before one of the first public hearings that showed an eight-story building. “That was unfortunate because that was not something that anybody on this study committee was talking about and it was kind of, you know, you couldn’t have picked an uglier building, basically, in addition to being so out of scale to what we were talking about.”

“I acknowledge that there are some people with a legitimate concern about changing the character of the area” or making it more difficult for vehicles to get around, Kleppin said. East Avenue is “not to a level of service where it’s not functioning” and “the city has the ability to hire an outside peer review consultant to review that traffic in scrutinize it as much as they feel is appropriate.”

The plan also addresses traffic, stating:

“ The City is currently investing $3,600,000 in upgrading traffic signals to develop intelligent transportation system tools to mitigate the impacts of traffic diverting off I-95 onto Norwalk Streets.”

$3,600,000 in upgrading traffic signals to develop intelligent transportation system tools to mitigate the impacts of traffic diverting off I-95 onto Norwalk Streets.” “The State Department of Transportation recently issued 90% design drawings for road improvements along East Avenue intended to improve traffic configurations, signals, utilities, sidewalks, and drainage. These efforts are in alignment with the analyses conducted as part of this study and should largely address many of the traffic challenges currently hindering the East Norwalk community if paired with other recommendations in this report to reduce car-dependence by improving multi-modal connectivity options.”

Why rentals?

DiMeglio decried a development proposed for the former Bank of America site on Winfield Street.

G & T Norwalk LLC plans 17 housing units, in four separate 2.5 story townhouses on the .65 acre site, where Winfield meets Howard Avenue and Bridge Street.

“The TOD plan actually recommends rezoning that property to a residential zone that would not allow that entity,” Kleppin said.

“To me it’s an example of what doesn’t fit with the neighborhood…It’s just a sore thumb,” DiMeglio said.

Kleppin said he would consult with the City’s attorneys and see if the Zoning Commission could factor the proposed TOD plan into its deliberations on the application, but he didn’t think so.

“The existing commercial zone allows the density they’re proposing,” he said.

On Saturday, he wrote, “Corporation Counsel confirmed what I suspected, an application submitted prior to any approved plan or regulation amendments is not bound by subsequent changes. When the changes to East Norwalk are approved, anything that doesn’t conform to the new regulations would be legally non-conforming.”

“Why are these developers only developing rental units and not condominiums?” Planning Commissioner Mary Peniston asked on July 22, admitting she’s asked this before and been informed by former Planning Commissioner Nora King that banks won’t lend money for condominiums.

The hoard of people moving out of New York City wants to buy and, “I just don’t understand it,” she said.

Kleppin referred to a comment from a developer that’s mentioned in the plan, as part of the community engagement appendix:

“Condos are taxed the same as single-family dwelling units, making them extremely expensive and difficult to sell. The market only supports rentals as a result, limiting access to home ownership and opportunities for desired mixed-use development in East Norwalk.”

“I would think that East Norwalk in particular, would be more conducive to condominium ownership because of the proximity of the beaches,” Kleppin said. “… But I don’t know why no one’s actually proposing that.”