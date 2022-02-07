ECU Commission identifies nuclear and natural gas as sustainable

Connecticut’s leaders who have long focused on using public funds to secure “green energy” may want to give attention to a recent European Commission report (BBC) identifying both nuclear fuel and natural gas as “sustainable sources” of energy investment. That would expand public policy investment choices beyond both solar and offshore wind, neither of which can provide primary energy sources for Connecticut.

Our state’s energy costs, among the highest nationally, have been cited as an important impediment to encouraging major new business investment. Connecticut’s economy/employment level has remained stagnant now for over an entire decade (U.S. Department of Commerce). Only two other States can make that disappointment statement – Wyoming and Alaska – each having a relatively small population. Clearly the European Commission report ought rekindle Connecticut State discussions on how to expand our energy choices and reduce their costs. Securing low energy costs would greatly enhance our ability to attract major new business investment and good jobs.

Peter I Berman