Efficiency study outlines potential savings in Norwalk Public Schools budget

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools could shave $1.7 million from its budget by developing a staffing plan to establish “more efficient teacher and paraprofessional staffing guidelines,” consultants say.

That’s just for the elementary level, Evergreen Solutions states. Applying a “focused” staffing approach at other grade levels could result in additional savings.

Evergreen, in its efficiency study, also states that NPS could save at least $500,000 a year by revising its stipend procedures. “Organizing and simplifying extra duty pay” could save $1.5 million in the coming school year, by “returning to a traditional Summer School program,” according to Evergreen. “Additional savings may be possible during contract negotiations in future year, but cannot be estimated until negotiations are final.”

The efficiency study was first mentioned in 2020, as tense budget discussions between the Board of Education and the City came to a conclusion. It would hopefully result in “recommendations to both the Board of Education and the City on ways to spend funds more efficiently, to save money, to get greater efficiencies,” Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz said a year ago.

Evergreen presented the results of its study Tuesday. City staff got a look at the school-side report Monday, a source said. It was shown to school leaders and designated staff Feb. 16, according to Evergreen.

Norwalk Public Schools Chief of Staff and Communications Brenda Wilcox Williams and Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella did not respond to a Wednesday email asking for a response to the suggestion that the school district could save money by “developing a staffing plan.” Norwalk Federation of Teachers President Mary Yordon didn’t respond to a Tuesday email asking about it.

Central Office

Central Office staff has grown 66.67% since 2017, from 12 to 20, Evergreen states. When Estrella took office in July 2020, the administration began updating and aligning positions, organization charts and job duties. Central Office roles were restructured to better align with the strategic operating plan.

“Interviews indicate substantial turnover in critical areas, such as Human Resources and Legal Services, and changes in titles have caused confusion,” Evergreen states. “Communication as to which positions do what, and where positions are housed within the organization, is needed to clearly delineate and communicate employee roles and responsibilities.”

Evergreen recommends eliminating the positions of Chief of Staff and Communication, Communications Manager, and Executive Assistant and reorganizing the communications function under the Deputy Superintendent. The company predicts this would save $149,500 a year.

Some of that would be cancelled by another recommendation: Evergreen suggests spending an additional $46,535 a year to “ensure adequate monitoring and accounting of Freedom of Information Act requests.”

One of the positive notes: “Campus-level administrators and instructional support personnel are equitably allocated to campuses based on enrollment and need,” the study states.

‘Staffing’

Betty Ressel, in presenting the efficiency study Tuesday, spoke of the “staffing plan” issue. It’s not a recommendation that NPS cut staff but realign personnel, she said.

“The major recommendation is really the result of years of ‘this is the way we’ve always done it.’ And what Evergreen is recommending is in the area of regular education teachers, regular education paraprofessionals, the ratio of students to paraprofessionals, student to teacher in the core regular education areas, is low. And the student population is different today than it was 10-12 years ago when this model was put into place,” she said.

The recommendation is “not intended to be prescriptive,” the study states.

Evergreen estimated savings by “establishing a goal of maintaining an average student to regular education teacher ratio at the elementary level of 18 to 1 based on the 2016-17 ratios, and a student to paraprofessional level of 75 to 1 (taking into account the growing number of students with special needs).”

This would “reduce” the staff by 45 paraprofessionals and 38 teachers. That’s estimated to reduce expenses by nearly $6.9 million, but a “75% reinvestment” would result in a $1.7 million reduction. Again, that’s for elementary grade levels only.

In addition, “Stipends, supplements and extra duty pay for certified staff as outlined in the bargaining agreements are convoluted and difficult to track and budget,” Evergreen states. It recommends that during the next contract negotiation process, NPS should “organize and simplify the extra duty pay categories and search for ways to immediately begin reducing total costs.”

Reactions to the initial presentation were mixed on the Facebook page, Norwalk Parents for Education.

“I found in interesting that the {Common Council} didn’t ask (because obviously none of this was found) about the Supers supposed ‘slush fund’ as well as the top heavy central office personnel. As I recall from the budget meetings they thought there was a lot of money hiding that could be used elsewhere,” one person wrote.

“The waste in our school system comes from the top! How many new assistant superintendents & deputy superintendents at really needed? We need more teachers & building support staff, not overpaid ‘superintendents’,” another wrote.

Page administrator Jessica Garnett later told NancyOnNorwalk, “I think it’s unfair that the BoE didn’t have their own meeting where all these questions could be asked. This study to ‘root out waste’ on the side of the BoE came up with a whole lot of nothing IMO, at least at first glance. I think until we can digest the full report and ask the questions there is still a lot of unknowns.”

At least three Board of Education members sat in on the Council meeting, although it wasn’t advertised as a joint session. Mayor Harry Rilling gave them the opportunity to ask questions. Board of Education Vice Chairwoman Diana Carpio said she’d only gotten a copy three hours earlier. BoE member Sheri McCready Brown called the report “very informative” and “very clear.”

Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten was not visible during the Zoom session and did not speak. He did not answer a Wednesday email giving him the opportunity to respond to the study and asking if the Board of Education would consider Evergreen’s recommendations.