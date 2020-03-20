Efforts to assist those in need; cancellations

NORWALK, Conn. — Some COVID-19-related announcements:

FCCF’s ‘Resiliency Fund’ seeks to help less fortunate

P2P seeks donations, volunteers

NLT cancels events

Meeting basic needs

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF) has announced the establishment of The Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund. A press release states that “the Fund’s purpose is to help alleviate the social and economic consequences of this global pandemic and to prevent the widening of disparities in education, employment, housing, and health.” It further states that “the Fund will rapidly deploy resources to trusted frontline community organizations that meet the basic needs of low-income individuals without health insurance and/or access to sick days; immigrants, persons with disabilities, and communities of color.” To donate visit https://fccfoundation.org/ covid19resiliencyfund/

Founded in 1992, FCCF’s stated goal is “to close the opportunity gap in Fairfield County by eliminating disparities in income, education, employment, housing and health.” To make general inquiries go to [email protected] , or contact Mike Rosen, Chief Revenue & Business Development Officer at (203)750 3200 or [email protected]

Food for out-of-work residents

A Virtual Food Drive has been established by longstanding Fairfield County charitable organization Person-to-Person, in response to mounting food requests amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Knowing that even the slightest income reduction can create a financial catastrophe for households already living paycheck-to-paycheck, Person-to-Person foresees an especially difficult path for many area residents. The Virtual Food Drive is an easy way for those more fortunate to help.

Volunteer grocery packers for the Virtual Food Drive are also needed. “Packing is done in an open environment, following social distance protocols,” according to a P2P email which further states, “Opportunities for other volunteer roles are also emerging.” Questions about volunteering can be addressed to Juri Garone [email protected]”

Founded in Darien in 1968, Person-to-Person has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. P2P’s website states that more than 90 percent of all donations go directly to its programs. The organization has locations in Norwalk, Darien, and Stamford. Much more detailed information is at https://p2phelps.org/. Their phone is (203) 655 0048.

Land Trust postponements

The Norwalk Land Trust has postponed all its March and April group activities including the April 20 Annual Meeting, April 25 Farm Creek Cleanup, and April 29 “Our Earth Your Call” series, according to a press release. The Land Trust invites the public to watch for its Facebook and Instagram postings, and to visit www.norwalklandtrust.org.