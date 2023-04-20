Eidt scholarship awarded; Maritime Aquarium; Art Space

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Norwalk High School senior Ben Bradley was recently named 27th annual recipient of the Kevin M. Eidt Memorial Norwalk High School Scholarship. Bradley received a $110,000 scholarship, and was recognized by the Fund’s selection committee as the “the most outstanding senior in the Norwalk High School Class of 2023,” due to his “outstanding depth of commitment and breadth of interests, involvements, and accomplishments across the spectrum of academics, athletics, arts, and community and religious service, all areas in which Kevin participated and excelled.”

The Fund, which honors Norwalk High 1996 Co-Valedictorian Kevin Eidt who succumbed to cardiac arrest in 1997 while a freshman at Boston College, has given $2.7 million worth of scholarships since its inception. Bradley’s award tops the list of eleven scholarships supported by the Fund in 2023-eight for NHS and three for BC, all “specifically related to areas in which Kevin participated and excelled.”

As an NHS senior, Bradley maintained a 4.6 GPA while taking advanced placement courses in Calculus, Environmental Science Literature, and Studio Art. His activities have included:

Four years in the NHS Orchestra

Four years and varsity captainship of the NHS soccer and swim/dive teams

Vice President of the Kevin M. Eidt Chapter of the National Honor Society

Membership in the Tri-M National Honor Society

Membership in the Bears Beating Cancer Club

Volunteer at the New Canaan YMCA

Volunteer at Person to Person

At a large gathering that included 12 past scholarship recipients, Bradley received his award from Kevin’s Fund Scholarship Selection Committee Chair Gregory Calnon. Calnon, now a Goldman Sachs managing director, was the Fund’s first scholarship recipient.

Kevin’s Fund’s website is at Kevin’s Fund (kevinsfund.org)

Maritime Aquarium scores $148K contribution

“Spirit of the Sound,” the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s hybrid-electric research vessel, will get a battery upgrade thanks to a $148,000 contribution from global insurance company Chubb, according to a news release. Chubb’s donation to the nonprofit Aquarium earned the mega-corporation a business tax credit via the Connecticut Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program. Fairfield-based Bigelow Tea Company contributed $1,485 using the same mechanism. Both companies have made similar past donations to the Aquarium.

Christened in 2014, the 64-foot catamaran was America’s first research vessel with quiet hybrid-electric propulsion. The new batteries are said to be heated and cooled for optimal performance during seasonal temperature extremes.

Chubb Senior Vice President/New Haven General Manager Jon Pensa said, “We are proud of our long-standing relationship with The Maritime Aquarium, and happy to continue our support for their green technologies and conservation efforts which make sense on many levels. Good corporate citizenship lies at Chubb’s core – from how we practice our craft, to how we work to make a difference in the communities we serve throughout this region.”

Maritime Aquarium President/CEO Jason Patlis said, “We are grateful to receive this funding, which provides an initial investment to address the critical need to repower our research vessel with new-generation, state-of-the-art batteries. The funds provided by Chubb this year, and in years past, give us a significant head start in the race to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Sign up at www.maritimeaquarium.org. to enjoy a cruise on the Spirit.

Art Space exhibition: ‘The Meaning of Us’

Artistic diversity abounds in “The Meaning of Us,” which opens at The Norwalk Art Space with a free reception planned for 6 p.m. on Thursday April 20 and runs until Thursday June 1, according to a news release. The opening reception will feature live music by The Art Space’s music program participants, and dance performed by the Norwalk Metropolitan Youth Ballet.

Still an undiscovered gem for many area residents, The Art Space consistently presents a startling array of original paintings, drawings, photography and sculpture worthy of display in the best-known galleries of New York City and other art capitols. The vibe is welcoming, the atmosphere friendly, and there’s a delightful onsite café.

“The Meaning of Us” related events will include:

An Artist Talk on Sunday April 30 at 3 p.m. moderated by David Green of the Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County and featuring all of the exhibit’s artists.

An Art-Making Workshop on Saturday, May 27 from noon until 3 p.m. with Art Space Educational Director Darcy Hicks and the Art Space’s outgoing 2022-23 Resident Artists Greg Aime, Lily Morgan, and Tiara Trent.

The Norwalk Art Space and Café is located at 455 West Ave. at the corner of Butler Street. Admission is always free. Hours are Wednesday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The building is handicap accessible, with a ramp and elevator. There’s onsite parking, plus a parking lot across West Avenue with an entrance on Maple Street. Or use the back lot at Mathews Park right next door.

