Elect Wink for her voice of realism and responsibility

I am supporting Ellen Wink’s candidacy to represent Norwalk in the State Legislature.

As a woman entrepreneur, I know the challenges of opening and operating a small business. Ellen has shared the experience of running a family enterprise. She has undergone the extraordinary burden of high taxes and oppressive regulation. She knows the harm inflicted by well-meaning but counterproductive legislation.

The Connecticut legislature needs women representatives to bring a voice of realism and responsibility to Hartford. We all need a spokesperson who respects the good sense of local citizens and neighbors to live decent lives without excessive intrusion by the State.

Ellen Wink is a good Norwalk citizen who loves our city and trusts its residents. She will represent us well in Hartford.

Isabelle Hargrove

