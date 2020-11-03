Election Day is upon us

NORWALK, Conn. — It’s Election Day, though many votes were already submitted before the polls open at 6 a.m.

Norwalkers had returned 16,103 absentee ballots to the Town Clerk’s Office at the end of business Monday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. But it’s still possible to vote via absentee: get it into a drop box by 8 p.m.

They are at:

City Hall , located at 125 East Ave.

, located at 125 East Ave. Norwalk Police headquarters , located at 1 Monroe St.

, located at 1 Monroe St. The Norwalk Public Library, located a 1 Belden Ave.

If you’ve dropped your absentee ballot off or put it into the mail, you can check the Secretary of State’s website here to see if it’s been received.

And here is a sample ballot:

NORWALK-CT 2020 Sample Ballots

To find out where you vote, click here. You can also go here to find out where you vote and find out which candidates you can vote for.

Statewide, 636,000 absentee ballots have been returned, out of 715,003 ballots applied for, an 88.95 percent return rate.

In Norwalk, the Town Clerk’s Office processed 18,182 requests for absentee ballots, with 88.57 percent of them returned. The 16,103 ballots returned were from:

8,060 Democrats

Democrats 5,627 unaffiliated voters

unaffiliated voters 2,092 Republicans

Republicans 324 voters from other parties

Democrats and Republicans are approaching Election Night in very different ways:

A very limited number of Democrats – the candidates and their spouses, one campaign person and Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez – will meet in person to view the results, addressing supporters via Zoom. Masks are required and there will be no food.

number of Democrats – the candidates and their spouses, one campaign person and Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez – will meet in person to view the results, addressing supporters via Zoom. Masks are required and there will be no food. The Republican Town Committee is hosting a celebration gathering, 7 p.m. at the Norwalk Inn. “Hors’ D’oeuvres will be served and there will be a cash bar,” the RTC states. “Come on down and celebrate victory with our slate of candidates for State and Federal elections.”

Finally, here’s a document that will help you track nationwide results, courtesy What’sOnTheBallot.com:

Elections-tracker-20201102