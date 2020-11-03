Election Night counting underway

Duff, Dathan, Perone claim victory

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk Democrats and Republicans are busy tallying unofficial voting results, with no conclusions yet.

“The numbers look good,” State Sen. Bob Duff said, indicating that he’s ahead of Republican opponent Elisavet “Ellie” Kousidis at this point.

West Rocks Middle School voters appear to have gone for Kousidis, Democrats said. There’s also a problem getting results from Fox Run, where a tabulator has jammed.

Unofficial Democratic results – which don’t include absentee ballots – at 9:20 p.m. showed Duff with 14,651 votes to 12,738 for Kousidis. State Rep. Chris Perone was shown as winning a decisive victory over Republican challenger Ellen Wink, 4,153 to 2,908. State Rep. Travis Simms was also well ahead of Republican challenger John Flynn.

Democrats said they took out the absentee ballots to make sure they weren’t counted twice. At 9:26 p.m., Duff told the Zoom meeting, “Looks like a good night.”

Democrats show their District 143 State Rep. candidate, Stephanie Thomas, behind Republican challenger Patrizia Zucaro. The numbers look better with the absentee ballots figured in, they say.

Former State Rep. Fred Wilms is shown as winning every poll today in his attempt to unseat Democratic State Rep. Lucy Dathan and regain the post he held for four years. Again, these are unofficial results that don’t factor in absentee ballots. Democrats are expressing optimism that Dathan will keep the seat.

Norwalk absentee ballots were overwhelming cast by Democrats and unaffiliated voters. New Canaan ballots were evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, with unaffiliated voters outnumbering either political party.

At 9:50 p.m., Democrats factored in their absentee ballot stats and showed Dathan with 6,422 votes to 5,022 for Wilms. These unofficial results don’t include the untabulated results from Fox Run. They also don’t include absentee ballots from New Canaan.

At 10:32 p.m., Democrats show Thomas winning 143.

Duff, Perone and Dathan claimed victory at 10:53 p.m., though Dathan was less definitive in her remarks, saying that she believes in democracy and every vote needs to be counted. Duff said the election results are a mandate for Democrats to continue with their plans.

DTC Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez then said Thomas had won.

This story will be updated.