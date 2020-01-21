Electrical vault explosion cuts power in South Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. – An explosion in an underground electrical vault cut off power to at least a five block stretch of North and Sound Main streets in South Norwalk Tuesday morning.

Police began receiving numerous 911 calls at 9:37 a.m. reporting an explosion in front of the Rogers McCagg building, 44 North Main St.

The police dispatcher radioed at the time that Police Headquarters had lost power, and stated witnesses were reporting flames and heavy black smoke in the area.

Sgt. Thomas Fern, who arrived shortly after the explosion, said the blast forced opened the two steel doors that cover the vault beneath the sidewalk, and that flames were shooting out of the opening.

“It would have ruined someone’s day” if a person had been standing there, Fern said.

After confirming power was shut off to the vault, firefighters streamed water into it to extinguish the fire.

The water also spread across North Main St. and quickly froze with the temperature in the mid-20s.

The vault belongs to South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW). A company employee at the scene said the explosion was the result of a transformer failure.

Police initially closed North Main St. to traffic between Marshall and Washington streets. The street was reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

By 11:30 a.m., it appeared power had been restored to most of the area, except for buildings along North Main St. from Marshall to Washington streets. The Department of Public Works reactivated traffic signals using portable generators.

The street contains mostly commercial establishments, including several restaurants and a branch of Bank of America.

Nancy On Norwalk was unable to obtain information from SNEW because no one answered the utility’s main phone number.