Endorsing Dathan and her many accomplishments

I hereby endorse Ms. Lucy Dathan as the candidate for the Connecticut 142nd State House District seat.

I have gotten to know Lucy through her work as a member of my community. She possesses the necessary qualifications to continue serving in the 142nd District. She is smart, thoughtful, and she is eager to listen to all people – which is critically important given the current climate of political division. Lucy is tireless in her efforts to assist those in need. When she is not up in Hartford, you will see her at the local shelter, helping at a food drive or assisting constituents resolve matters.

Lucy has been pivotal in her support of education. Lucy supported legislation to provide our schools with the tools they need to succeed, including grants for bilingual education, and she helped to streamline eligibility requirements for the federal school breakfast program. She was pivotal in securing increased funding for Norwalk Public Schools, including the increased reimbursement of 80% to complete a new Norwalk High School and the increased State Reimbursement rate of 60% for school construction projects over the next 25 years.

On healthcare, Lucy recognizes quality healthcare is a right. She supported legislation to improve access to quality healthcare, including legislation to reduce the costs for generic drugs and expand screenings for breast and cervical cancer.

Lucy supports initiatives to make the state of Connecticut more equitable for all its citizens. She fostered legislation that created a hate crimes unit, established an office on gun violence prevention, and required towns of over 25,000 to establish a fair rent commission.

I enthusiastically endorse Lucy Dathan for another term as State Representative for the 142nd District. Vote for Lucy Dathan on Nov. 8th!

Sheri McCready Brown