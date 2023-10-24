Engineers praise Norwalk wastewater treatment plant; critics differ

John Marcin, Project Manager at Veolia, shows off Norwalk’s wastewater treatment plant on Oct. 1, 2023. (File photo)

Is Norwalk’s wastewater treatment plant up to the task of handling the development planned for the next decade?

While outside engineers say it is, some opposition candidates are campaigning on the belief that the city’s infrastructure will max out before the population levels off.

“How many more cars you want to see on East Avenue?” asked Republican candidate Rich Bonenfant, running for Council at Large. “How much can the sewage treatment plant hold before you can’t swim in the water, eat the clams out there?”

The “headline here on population flows and loads is that the plant continues to have ample capacity for treatment,” Vanessa McPherson, an associate vice president of the engineering firm Arcadis, told the Water Pollution Control Authority (WPCA). Data shows the average daily influent flow to the plant is actually trending downward, leaving 12.2 million-gallon-a-day average to a system designed for 18 million gallons a day.

At last month’s WPCA meeting, McPherson said there is “plenty of capacity, even with the roughly 650,000 gallons per day of additional flow that we’d be projecting just based on population increases and planned development in the city through 2030.”

That position is at odds with some of the Common Council at-large candidates who attended Thursday’s League of Women Voters forum.

Among them was Independent candidate Patricia Agudow, who said, “We haven’t had a wastewater system in Norwalk that’s worked and kept up for decades.

“Never mind the new monies just approved. Are they going to keep up with the targeted population coming?”

It’s well known that “bypasses” from the wastewater treatment plant have gotten the City in hot water. In a legal order signed last year by Mayor Harry Rilling, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said Norwalk has dumped raw sewage and undertreated sewage into the Sound on multiple occasions due to “specific inadequate mechanisms” and can be reasonably expected to continue doing so.

In renewing Norwalk’s permit for the plant in 2020, DEEP negotiated the legal order with the City in response to citizen complaints.

The so-called consent order mandates deadlines for improvements. While the Water Pollution Control Authority approved a $16.6 million plan a year ago to meet some of the requirements, DEEP is still reviewing it, according to Vanessa Valadares, Chief of Operations and Public Works.

The raw sewage emanates from the Ann Street siphon, across the Norwalk River from the actual wastewater treatment plant, when the system is overwhelmed by a heavy rainstorm, according to DEEP. Overflows from the plant itself are filtered and treated with chlorine before they’re discharged.

Eric Muir of Brown and Caldwell downplayed the Ann Street siphon issue a year ago while presenting plans to update the collection system. The siphon doesn’t actually activate except in a 100-year 24-hour storm, “really pretty exceptional in comparison to other Connecticut municipalities,” he said.

It opens when flows exceed the plant’s secondary treatment capacity of 30 million gallons a day, he said.

Norwalk has a decade to either eliminate the siphon or install a system to treat its sewage. At last month’s meeting, WPCA approved a $50 million plan that would not only eliminate the siphon but also refurbish about 25% of the collection system within a decade.





One of the finishing stages at Norwalk’s wastewater treatment plant. (File photo)

How many bypasses are there?

Some citizens believe the plant routinely dumps undertreated sewage into the river, but Valadares said Norwalk has only had six “wet weather events” leading to “bypasses” in the last three years.

Municipalities are legally required to report bypasses to DEEP.

There was only one in 2022, Supervising Environmental Engineer Ralph Kolb said. It lasted 45 minutes. According to Valadares, about 310,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater were dumped. Again, it wasn’t “raw;” the waste had gotten “wet weather treatment, which includes preliminary treatment and advanced disinfection and dichlorination,” in Valadares’ words. This is in accordance with DEEP guidelines.

In 2021, there were four bypasses, two of them related to tropical storms Elsa and Ida, Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said.

DEEP’s bypass public viewer shows that more than 1 million gallons were dumped during Elsa, over about 33 hours.

The viewer also shows bypasses of more than 1 million gallons each on July 2-3, 2021, and Oct. 26, 2021.

What about this year?

Bypasses are reported at WPCA’s monthly meetings. At one meeting, Veolia PlantManager John Marcin, who works for Veolia, reported a two hour and forty-minute bypass on Jan. 25-26. The Ann Street siphon had not been activated, meaning no raw sewage was released.

At another meeting, Assistant Project Manager Matt Brown said there was a 58-minute bypass on May 30.

According to the City’s dashboard, on both occasions the plant was in the ballpark described for average daily flow. In January, the plant was reported to have a 11.3 million gallon a day average and in May the average was 12.5 million gallons a day.

John Marcin, Project Manager at Veolia, shows off equipment used to maintain the Norwalk wastewater system’s pipes, at last year’s DPW open house on Smith Street.

The other part of the system

Save the Sound, a regional nonprofit focused on environmental action, alleges problems in the other part of the process, the collection system that delivers wastewater to the plant.

Norwalk has chronic bypasses from its collection system, despite having signed consent orders with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2010 and 2017, the nonprofit states on its website. “In 2020, Norwalk reported two illegal bypasses reported; in 2021, Norwalk reported eight illegal bypasses; and in 2022 … Norwalk reported four illegal bypasses.”

Laura McMillan, Save the Sound spokesperson, said Thursday that she could not provide an update on collection system bypasses to date.

“We are also very interested in up-to-date stats and are hoping the {municipality} provides an update on progress at the November 20 WPCA meeting,” she wrote in an email.

In April, Kolb said WPCA had installed 14 “smart covers” throughout the collection system. They monitor the wastewater level, providing a heads up so the “collection crew” can “resolve an issue before it becomes a backup or sewage spill.”

Though the State’s bypass viewer is difficult to use, it appears collection system bypasses are typically less than 500 gallons. An exception is one on Aug. 28, 2016, when up to 5,000 gallons were spilled at 42 Bouton St.

Of the six-year-old EPA consent order, Woods Matthews said, “As with all wastewater facilities in the state, EPA has oversight authority it can exercise in the event of regulatory violations, but there is no EPA enforcement action pending against the Norwalk WPCA.”

Marcin, in January, told the WPCA there had been a downward trend in flow to the plant over the previous few months. He attributed that to lining projects and improvements in the collection system.

(Information compiled by Harold F. Cobin)

‘Well below threshold’

The plant’s permit features a 16.2-million-gallon-a-day threshold, or about 90% of the total capacity. If Norwalk hit the stat, WPCA would have to submit a plan to the State to increase capacity, McPherson, said to the WPCA last month.

But the plant is well below the threshold and trending down, she said, showing data gathered through September 2022.

Moreover, the plant is performing “extremely well,” with nitrogen loads well below the permitted limit, a stat also on a downward trend, through September 2022.

Why did the stats date to September 2022?

Arcadis began its evaluation in October 2022 and was “provided a five-year snapshot of data,” Valadares said.

Current stats are mentioned at WPCA meetings and the Mayor’s dashboard includes the same information in chart format, she said.

Visitors to last year’s DPW open house wer asked to identify what was in four beakers. Options were raw wastewater, treated wastewater, tap water and spring water. (File photo)

Trending down?

Marcin, in January, told the WPCA there had been a downward trend in flow to the plant over the previous few months. He attributed that to lining projects and improvements in the collection system.

EPA’s 2017 order included a mandate that the City develop and implement a plan (Inflow and Infiltration plan, or I/I) to reduce collection system bypasses and keep EPA informed of the short-term and long-term actions taken to address deficiencies.

Incumbent Republican Council member Bryan Meek, who is seeking election to represent District D after being appointed last year to replace a retiring member, routinely blasts the sewage treatment system.

“One inch of rain in Norwalk is over 500 million gallons of surface water,” Meek said in April. “The sewer system is being overwhelmed by this storm water because it has been neglected and is still taking storm water in many locations. When the system is overwhelmed with this storm water they have to literally open the floodgates or else shit will back up into the streets.”

“Mr. Meek’s assessment of the City’s collection system lacks substance and facts and is inaccurate,” Woods Mathews said.

She explained, “When the City’s collection system was originally constructed, the pipes conveyed both sanitary sewage and stormwater. Since the 1930s, the City has diligently disconnected the stormwater and wastewater systems. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the City engaged in large-scale sewer separation projects and currently disconnected approximately 99% of the system so that large volumes of stormwater are no longer conveyed to the wastewater treatment facility.”

The City has “disconnected thousands of stormwater catch basins” and just 81 catch basins remain connected, she said. They will be disconnected within the next five years.

“As a result of these targeted collection system enhancements, the average daily flow of wastewater to the treatment plant has decreased in the last several years and is on track to continue to decline with future planned enhancements,” she said.

Incumbent Democratic Council member Barbara Smyth said last week that in her capacity as Public Works Committee Chairwoman, she sits on the Water Pollution Control Authority and is well versed in the wastewater issue.

Developers are required to update all of their systems when they get approval for projects, she said. “We are actually using less water than we did 20-30 years ago. And it’s important to note that our wastewater treatment plant operates at 67% on a daily basis, and comes far from reaching capacity even during storms.”

Seagulls perch over partially treated wastewater, Oct. 1 2023 at Norwalk’s wastewater treatment plant. (File photo)

Big bucks

The City’s plan to meet DEEP consent order requirements has come in two phases, in accordance with DEEP’s deadlines. Last year, in part one, WPCA greenlighted a $16.6 million budget to upgrade the collection system.

Apart from the consent order, consultants also suggested the City invest $36.4 million in the sewer connection system over 20 years to “increase resiliency and improve overall system performance.”

The $50 million plan to meet the second consent order requirements approved last month included that work. Valadares characterized the new plan as completing “in 10 (years) what originally we thought we could do in 25.”

Consultants also recommended an additional $78 million in the decade after the consent order work is completed, to upgrade and enhance the system, creating efficiencies and updating the system’s assets.

The $78 million request would work its way through capital budget requests in coming years.

In August, Save the Sound criticized the master plan presented last year. Among the issues identified by an engineer was an alleged “lack of details” about how the plan would be implemented. There weren’t enough rain gauges in the tributary area to monitor flow to the collection system and private I/I sources weren’t targeted, the report said.

The nonprofit is studying this year’s plan, McMillan said.

