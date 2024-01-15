Estrella tops 2023 salary list; Costanzo paid nearly $192K

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, left, as shown in a recent Norwalk Public Schools YouTube video; then-NPS Chief of School Operations Frank Costanzo in 2020.

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella earned $47,274 more last year than she did in 2022; her total $369,995 easily topped the list of City Hall paychecks for 2023.

Norwalk Police Lt. Paul Resnick came in second with $290,804 by racking up overtime payments and extra duty assignments. One surprise: former high-level NPS administrator Frank Costanzo was paid $191,825 in 2023 although he stopped working for the school district in early 2022.

The 2023 City paycheck list, obtained by NancyOnNorwalk through a Freedom of Information Act request, shows 15 police officers in the top 25.

Norwalk Police officers earn money above their base salaries by taking extra duty assignments for private companies and by putting in overtime for the city. The city gets a 15% administrative fee for every hour of extra duty worked by police officers, City staff has said. Overtime actually saves the city money as the price of benefits is high and there is a need to cover emergencies, according to former Common Council members. Overtime doesn’t count toward an officer’s pension and is often paid for by federal funds, asset forfeiture funds or state funds, officials have said.

Costanzo served as Chief of School Operations under former Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski but was demoted under Estrella, taking a $100,000-a-year pay cut. He exited two years ago, taking a position with Teach For America as the Senior Managing Director of Programs and Innovation for the region.

In April 2022, he filed a federal lawsuit accusing Norwalk Public Schools of violating Connecticut Fair Employment Practices, violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and breach of the Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing. Costanzo’s complaint focuses on his physical liabilities – chiefly, a need to urinate at least once an hour due to medication he was taking for hereditary kidney disease. When he revealed this to Estrella she not only didn’t show much sympathy but instead mocked him and attempted to humiliate him, and continued to demand he work full-time in person during the pandemic although he had COVID-19 fears, according to the lawsuit. His resignation was “involuntary.”

The federal courts website shows that a settlement was reached in April. No settlement document was filed.

NPS Director of Communications and Marketing Niccolo Dua did not reply to a Friday email asking if Costanzo is still being paid and for details of the settlement.

A review of previous salary lists shows this payment history for Estrella:

2023: $369,995

2022: $322,721

2021: $301,475

The top 25 breadwinners

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, $369,995 Norwalk Police Lt. Paul Resnick, $290,804 Norwalk Police Officer Russell Ouellette, $277,946 Norwalk Police Officer David Nieves, $272,685 Norwalk Police Lt. Thomas Mattera, $251,426 Norwalk Police Sgt. Richard Delallo, $250,767 Norwalk Police Officer Mark Suda, $246,987 Norwalk Police Officer George Daley, $245,669 Norwalk Police Officer Javier Mogollon, $245,212 Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr. $237,956 Norwalk Police Lt. William Lowe, $237,332 Norwalk Police Lt. Kevin Market, $235,663 Norwalk Police Lt. Marc Lepore, $227,140 Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes, $221,605 Assistant Superintendent of Schools Rob Pennington $221,605 Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani, $221,605 Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation Ralph Valenzisi, $221,605 Deputy Fire Chief Adam Markowitz, $216,394 Norwalk High School Principal Lynne Moore $213,100 Norwalk Police Officer Hector Delgado, $211,692 Norwalk Police Sgt. Michael Sellas, $211,059 Norwalk Police Sgt. Peter White, $210,982 Executive Director of Leadership Development Mary-Anne Sheppard, $210,353 Center for Global Studies Director Julie Parham, $208,927 Norwalk Police Sgt. Angelo Calise, $208,791

