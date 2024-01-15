Estrella tops 2023 salary list; Costanzo paid nearly $192K

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella earned $47,274 more last year than she did in 2022; her total $369,995 easily topped the list of City Hall paychecks for 2023.
Norwalk Police Lt. Paul Resnick came in second with $290,804 by racking up overtime payments and extra duty assignments. One surprise: former high-level NPS administrator Frank Costanzo was paid $191,825 in 2023 although he stopped working for the school district in early 2022.
The 2023 City paycheck list, obtained by NancyOnNorwalk through a Freedom of Information Act request, shows 15 police officers in the top 25.
Norwalk Police officers earn money above their base salaries by taking extra duty assignments for private companies and by putting in overtime for the city. The city gets a 15% administrative fee for every hour of extra duty worked by police officers, City staff has said. Overtime actually saves the city money as the price of benefits is high and there is a need to cover emergencies, according to former Common Council members. Overtime doesn’t count toward an officer’s pension and is often paid for by federal funds, asset forfeiture funds or state funds, officials have said.
Costanzo served as Chief of School Operations under former Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski but was demoted under Estrella, taking a $100,000-a-year pay cut. He exited two years ago, taking a position with Teach For America as the Senior Managing Director of Programs and Innovation for the region.
In April 2022, he filed a federal lawsuit accusing Norwalk Public Schools of violating Connecticut Fair Employment Practices, violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and breach of the Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing. Costanzo’s complaint focuses on his physical liabilities – chiefly, a need to urinate at least once an hour due to medication he was taking for hereditary kidney disease. When he revealed this to Estrella she not only didn’t show much sympathy but instead mocked him and attempted to humiliate him, and continued to demand he work full-time in person during the pandemic although he had COVID-19 fears, according to the lawsuit. His resignation was “involuntary.”
The federal courts website shows that a settlement was reached in April. No settlement document was filed.
NPS Director of Communications and Marketing Niccolo Dua did not reply to a Friday email asking if Costanzo is still being paid and for details of the settlement.
A review of previous salary lists shows this payment history for Estrella:
- 2023: $369,995
- 2022: $322,721
- 2021: $301,475
The top 25 breadwinners
- Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, $369,995
- Norwalk Police Lt. Paul Resnick, $290,804
- Norwalk Police Officer Russell Ouellette, $277,946
- Norwalk Police Officer David Nieves, $272,685
- Norwalk Police Lt. Thomas Mattera, $251,426
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Richard Delallo, $250,767
- Norwalk Police Officer Mark Suda, $246,987
- Norwalk Police Officer George Daley, $245,669
- Norwalk Police Officer Javier Mogollon, $245,212
- Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr. $237,956
- Norwalk Police Lt. William Lowe, $237,332
- Norwalk Police Lt. Kevin Market, $235,663
- Norwalk Police Lt. Marc Lepore, $227,140
- Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes, $221,605
- Assistant Superintendent of Schools Rob Pennington $221,605
- Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani, $221,605
- Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation Ralph Valenzisi, $221,605
- Deputy Fire Chief Adam Markowitz, $216,394
- Norwalk High School Principal Lynne Moore $213,100
- Norwalk Police Officer Hector Delgado, $211,692
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Michael Sellas, $211,059
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Peter White, $210,982
- Executive Director of Leadership Development Mary-Anne Sheppard, $210,353
- Center for Global Studies Director Julie Parham, $208,927
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Angelo Calise, $208,791
Top earning education staff
- Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, $369,995
- Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr., $237,956
- Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes, $221,605
- Norwalk High School Principal Lynne Moore $213,100
- Executive Director of Leadership Development Mary-Anne Sheppard, $210,353
- Center for Global Studies Director Julie Parham, $208,927
- Brien McMahon High School Principal Barbara Wood, $207,256
- P-TECH Principal Victor Black, $204,086
- NPS Executive Director of Specialized Learning Bridget Adams,$203,786
- West Rocks Middle School Principal Adam Reynolds, $195,201
- Ponus Ridge Middle School Principal Damon Lewis, $195,173
- Columbus Magnet School Principal Medard Thomas, $194,451
- SoNo School Principal Amaris Melendez, $193,701
- Educational Administrator for Curriculum and Professional Development Stacey Bergin, $193,701
- Educational Administrator for School Quality Heidi Pierovich, $193,701
- Educational Administrator for MLL and WL Frances Saez, $193,701
- Assistant Educational Administrator for Mathematics/STEM Misty Hofer, $193,026
- Associate Educational Administrator for SBIS Frank Costanzo, $191,825
- Educational Administrator for SRBI Deborah Perry, $191,508
- Administrator of Specialized Learning Related Services Hannah Cohen, $190,608
- Education Administrator of Specialized Learning Dierdre McKinnon, $190,608
- Roton Middle School Principal Edward Singleton, $190,106
- Marvin Elementary School Principal Sue-Ellen O’Shea, $189,792
- Cranbury Elementary School Principal Jennifer Masone, $189,792
- Kendall Elementary School Principal Zakiyyah Baker, $189,764
