Estrella tops 2023 salary list; Costanzo paid nearly $192K

By


Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, left, as shown in a recent Norwalk Public Schools YouTube video; then-NPS Chief of School Operations Frank Costanzo in 2020.

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella earned $47,274 more last year than she did in 2022; her total $369,995 easily topped the list of City Hall paychecks for 2023.

Norwalk Police Lt. Paul Resnick came in second with $290,804 by racking up overtime payments and extra duty assignments. One surprise: former high-level NPS administrator Frank Costanzo was paid $191,825 in 2023 although he stopped working for the school district in early 2022.

The 2023 City paycheck list, obtained by NancyOnNorwalk through a Freedom of Information Act request, shows 15 police officers in the top 25.

Norwalk Police officers earn money above their base salaries by taking extra duty assignments for private companies and by putting in overtime for the city. The city gets a 15% administrative fee for every hour of extra duty worked by police officers, City staff has said. Overtime actually saves the city money as the price of benefits is high and there is a need to cover emergencies, according to former Common Council members. Overtime doesn’t count toward an officer’s pension and is often paid for by federal funds, asset forfeiture funds or state funds, officials have said.

Costanzo served as Chief of School Operations under former Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski but was demoted under Estrella, taking a $100,000-a-year pay cut. He exited two years ago, taking a position with Teach For America as the Senior Managing Director of Programs and Innovation for the region.

In April 2022, he filed a federal lawsuit accusing Norwalk Public Schools of violating Connecticut Fair Employment Practices, violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and breach of the Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing. Costanzo’s complaint focuses on his physical liabilities – chiefly, a need to urinate at least once an hour due to medication he was taking for hereditary kidney disease. When he revealed this to Estrella she not only didn’t show much sympathy but instead mocked him and attempted to humiliate him, and continued to demand he work full-time in person during the pandemic although he had COVID-19 fears, according to the lawsuit. His resignation was “involuntary.”

The federal courts website shows that a settlement was reached in April. No settlement document was filed.

NPS Director of Communications and Marketing Niccolo Dua did not reply to a Friday email asking if Costanzo is still being paid and for details of the settlement.

A review of previous salary lists shows this payment history for Estrella:

  • 2023: $369,995
  • 2022: $322,721
  • 2021: $301,475

The top 25 breadwinners

  1. Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, $369,995
  2. Norwalk Police Lt. Paul Resnick, $290,804
  3. Norwalk Police Officer Russell Ouellette, $277,946
  4. Norwalk Police Officer David Nieves, $272,685
  5. Norwalk Police Lt. Thomas Mattera, $251,426
  6. Norwalk Police Sgt. Richard Delallo, $250,767
  7. Norwalk Police Officer Mark Suda, $246,987
  8. Norwalk Police Officer George Daley, $245,669
  9. Norwalk Police Officer Javier Mogollon, $245,212
  10. Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr. $237,956
  11. Norwalk Police Lt. William Lowe, $237,332
  12. Norwalk Police Lt. Kevin Market, $235,663
  13. Norwalk Police Lt. Marc Lepore, $227,140
  14. Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes, $221,605
  15. Assistant Superintendent of Schools Rob Pennington $221,605
  16. Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani, $221,605
  17. Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation Ralph Valenzisi, $221,605
  18. Deputy Fire Chief Adam Markowitz, $216,394
  19. Norwalk High School Principal Lynne Moore $213,100
  20. Norwalk Police Officer Hector Delgado, $211,692
  21. Norwalk Police Sgt. Michael Sellas, $211,059
  22. Norwalk Police Sgt. Peter White, $210,982
  23. Executive Director of Leadership Development Mary-Anne Sheppard, $210,353
  24. Center for Global Studies Director Julie Parham, $208,927
  25. Norwalk Police Sgt. Angelo Calise, $208,791

Top earning education staff

  1. Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, $369,995
  2. Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr., $237,956
  3. Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes, $221,605
  4. Norwalk High School Principal Lynne Moore $213,100
  5. Executive Director of Leadership Development Mary-Anne Sheppard, $210,353
  6. Center for Global Studies Director Julie Parham, $208,927
  7. Brien McMahon High School Principal Barbara Wood, $207,256
  8. P-TECH Principal Victor Black, $204,086
  9. NPS Executive Director of Specialized Learning Bridget Adams,$203,786
  10. West Rocks Middle School Principal Adam Reynolds, $195,201
  11. Ponus Ridge Middle School Principal Damon Lewis, $195,173
  12. Columbus Magnet School Principal Medard Thomas, $194,451
  13. SoNo School Principal Amaris Melendez, $193,701
  14. Educational Administrator for Curriculum and Professional Development Stacey Bergin, $193,701
  15. Educational Administrator for School Quality Heidi Pierovich, $193,701
  16. Educational Administrator for MLL and WL Frances Saez, $193,701
  17. Assistant Educational Administrator for Mathematics/STEM Misty Hofer, $193,026
  18. Associate Educational Administrator for SBIS Frank Costanzo, $191,825
  19. Educational Administrator for SRBI Deborah Perry, $191,508
  20. Administrator of Specialized Learning Related Services Hannah Cohen, $190,608
  21. Education Administrator of Specialized Learning Dierdre McKinnon, $190,608
  22. Roton Middle School Principal Edward Singleton, $190,106
  23. Marvin Elementary School Principal Sue-Ellen O’Shea, $189,792
  24. Cranbury Elementary School Principal Jennifer Masone, $189,792
  25. Kendall Elementary School Principal Zakiyyah Baker, $189,764
2023-FOI_EarningsDownload

Comments

2 responses to “Estrella tops 2023 salary list; Costanzo paid nearly $192K”

  1. Thomas Belmont

    I never knew how wealthy one could get working for the administration, and elsewhere, in the city of Norwalk, CT. I see where the property tax burden of the citizen is squarely laid, I see why it is so costly, and why it increases so often.

  2. Tom Farrington

    These salaries are out of control! Where does city hall think the money comes from to pay these high salaries to people who are failing in their duties? $369,000 to the administrator of the failing school system is practically criminal! If her income was based on the kids academic success – she would be on welfare! What is the reading comprehension rate? How do we compare with similar sized CT and New England cities?

    Harry – Do your job! Get control of the payroll, or resign if you can’t.

