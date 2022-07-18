Estrella touts improved NPS graduation rate

NORWALK, Conn. — After four years of steady decline, Norwalk’s high school graduation rate posted a modest gain in 2021, according to Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella.

From a high of 93% in 2017, the rate “slowly but steadily gradually dropped to as low as 85.6%, Estrella. said. Now, the “overall 2021 graduation rate has increased to 87%.”

Estrella and her team have linked the declining graduation rate to the school district’s demographics.

“As our number of non-English speaking students increased in the district, our graduation rate started to decline,” Estrella said June 14. “But that is a direct correlation with the limitation in course options the students have, not necessarily their ability to engage in the content.”

Multilingual learners (MLL), or English language learners (ELL), “are immensely talented,” said Aida Walqui, a senior research scientist at WestEd, a consultant to the district. “… Research into multilingualism shows very clearly that multilingualism, for example, confers (upon) the speaker cognitive flexibility, increased creativity, the ability to think about our thinking processes.”

The problem is “they have the course-taking patterns that do not prepare them for graduation, when the talent is there,” Walqui said.

Estrella identified the issue in February.

“If you look at our district data right now, the graduation rates for our multilingual learners is approximately hovering around 68%, which is concerning and in order for us to continue to uplift our graduation rate, we are going to have to carefully look at what’s happening with our multilingual learners as well as our students that are receiving specialized services,” Estrella said Feb. 2.

She said, “I think just like MLLs, looking at Black and brown children, looking at students receiving specialized services throughout the organization, I have found that the curriculum has not been rigorous enough, and that students could be challenged in ways that they are not.”

Multilingual learners constitute 18% of the district’s student population and in 2021-22, the growth rate went up, with 219 new MLLs at Norwalk High School, or 7% of the student body, Walqui said June 14. While English-speaking students had a graduation rate of 89.4% in 2019-20, the “sad situation is that only 62% of the multilingual learners in Norwalk high schools are ready to graduate.”

Again, that’s attributed to the programming.

“I think that one of the challenges that happened across the district was that there was an influx of students and people needed to expeditiously put something in place to support the students,” Estrella said. “And now we have the time to really think about how to further expand and extend that work.”

Historically, MLL students were segregated, which restricted their course choices, she explained. Additionally, the students felt their language development was inhibited by not having access to non-MLL peers, who could model the language. Now, they’re able to acquire additional hours of language services and given access to abundant course options.

About 38 MLL students were not on track to graduate this year “because of the course limitations that were in place prior” and the administration “reconfigured and realigned their programs,” changing their status so they could graduate by August, Estrella said.

“One of the things that we predict is that by next year, we will have a significant shift in the graduation rate based on these modifications that have been made in terms of the program design across Norwalk High School and Brien McMahon,” she said.

On June 21, Estrella noted that despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, the district’s educators “have been able to really move the results” in terms of graduation rates.

One of the reasons the graduation rates had been hovering in the 80% range was “particular subgroups not achieving at the rate that we want them to and expect them to.”

The rate for Black students increased 4.2% this year and the MLL rate went from 62% to 70.8%, she said. Special education students went from 59.9% to 69%.

“This is significant because it demonstrates how our efforts, particularly in looking at disproportionality across the district, (are) starting to have a positive impact in the achievement of our students,” Estrella said. “Am I happy for these successes? Absolutely. Am I satisfied? Absolutely not. We still have a lot of work to do. We can’t rest until we reach 100%.”

In addition to programming modifications for multilingual learners, Estrella said the Twilight Program, which offers after-hours schooling to students who aren’t making it to classes because their families need them or they have to work, has helped put students on the path to graduation.

Ralph Valenzisi, Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation, said 63 students were enrolled this year and about 39 of them are graduating.

NPS has been working toward a virtual academy and, “In reality,” they “should be combined,” he said.

Valensizi first spoke of a virtual high school academy a year ago, after Gov. Ned Lamont signed Senate Bill 2, requiring the State Commissioner of Education to set up standards, not regulations, for virtual learning and allowing School Boards to authorize virtual learning in grades 9-12.

Students would opt into the virtual academy. It won’t be remote learning as practiced during the pandemic but would feature “criteria, policies and procedures, as there are within another school,” he said.

Last month, Estrella said that while significant strides have been made this year, there is still “a lot of work to do, particularly within the different subgroups in the district. In particular, we are looking to increase the graduation rate for multilingual learners and students with disabilities.”