Estrella’s $301K earnings top City Hall’s 2021 list
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella tops the list of City Hall paychecks for 2021, but Norwalk Police officers are right behind her.
Estrella’s $301,475 salary total, as reported by the Norwalk Finance Department, is just $10,237 ahead of the next person on the list, NPD Officer George Daley, at $291,238.
There are 15 police officers on the list before you come to the next Norwalk Public Schools employee, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Hamilton, at $212,237. Hamilton is now retired.
Norwalk Police officers earn money above their base salaries by taking extra duty assignments for private companies and by putting in overtime for the city. The city gets a 15% administrative fee for every hour of extra duty worked by police officers, City staff has said. Overtime actually saves the city money as the price of benefits is high and there is a need to cover emergencies, according to former Common Council members. Overtime doesn’t count toward an officer’s pension and is often paid for by federal funds, asset forfeiture funds or state funds, officials have said.
With 181 officers authorized, the department is down to 166 sworn officers, Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said in November.
The top 25 breadwinners:
- Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, $301,475
- Norwalk Police Officer George Daley, $291,238
- Norwalk Police Officer Russell Ouellette, $288,649
- Norwalk Police Officer Mark Suda, $285,011
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Gregg Scully, $272,608
- Norwalk Police Officer David Nieves, $272,380
- Norwalk Police Officer Javier Mogollon, $267,490
- Norwalk Police Lt. Thomas Mattera, $267,184
- Norwalk Police Officer Hector Delgado, $248,677
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Peter White, $234,016
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Richard Delallo, $229,271
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Kevin Markert, $225,626
- Norwalk Police Officer Christopher Kassimis, $224,606
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Joseph Moquin, $221,152
- Norwalk Police Lt. Terrance Blake, $219,525
- Norwalk Police Lt. Marc Lepore, $218,116
- Norwalk Police Lt. Paul Resnick, $215,990
- Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Thomas Hamilton, $212,237
- Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation Ralph Valenzisi, $209,635
- Norwalk Police Officer Daniel Vazquez, $207,450
- Norwalk High School Principal Reginald Roberts, $205,870
- Norwalk Police Officer Louis Proto, $205,185
- Norwalk Police Officer Shoubert Paulemon, $204,327
- Norwalk Police Sgt. Angelo Calise, $202,441
- Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes, $202,302
Board of Education members gave Estrella a raise and a one-year extension on her contract in June. Estrella was hired for the 2020-21 school year with a $275,000 base salary and a $15,000 annuity. Her contract was extended through the 2023-24 school year and her base salary was upped to $284,625, with a $17,400 annuity.
Then-Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski earned $284,126.87 in 2019.
Let’s look at the top earning education staff:
- Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, $301,475
- Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Thomas Hamilton, $212,237
- Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation Ralph Valenzisi, $209,635
- Norwalk High School Principal Reginald Roberts, $205,870
- Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes, $202,302
- P-Tech (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) Director Karen Amaker, $200,046
- Center for Global Studies Director Julie Parham, $200,046
- Assistant Superintendent of Schools Rob Pennington, $199,478
- Curriculum and Instruction Site Director Shannon Roman, $198,661
- Roton Middle School Principal Joseph Vellucci, $191,300
- Ponus Ridge Middle School Principal Damon Lewis, $191,300
- Columbus Magnet School Principal Medard Thomas, $190,551
- Education Administrator for School Support and Improvement for Humanities (K-12) Janine Goss, $189,800
- Cranbury Elementary School Principal Jennifer Masone, $189,278
- West Rocks Middle School Principal Adam Reynolds, $189,238
- Education Administrator for School Support and Improvement for STEM (K-12) Tina Henckel, $188,719
- Brien McMahon High School Assistant Principal Barbara Wood, $188,397
- Education Administrator for Counseling & Social Services, Homebound Instruction, and 504’s James Martinez, $188,069
- Education Administrator for School Quality Heidi Pierovich, $186,189
- Marvin Elementary School Principal Sue-Ellen O’Shea, $186,028
- Naramake Elementary School Principal Jane Wilkins, $185,278
- Wolfpit Elementary School Principal Jacquelyn Aarons, $185,018
- Kendall Elementary School Principal Zakiyyah Baker, $184,528
- Executive Director of Leadership Development Mary-Anne Shepard, $184,222
- Chief of Staff and Communications Brenda Wilcox Williams, $183,784
The list was provided by Norwalk Communications Manager Joshua Morgan.
12 comments
David Osler January 18, 2022 at 8:28 am
We’re paying a lot of these people way too much other towns don’t pay their principles that much and the cops might say they have a dangerous job they don’t need to make twice as much as Navy seals
Georgie Palisades January 18, 2022 at 9:28 am
Because most teachers are afraid to speak up under this tyrant who rule with an iron fist.. I am here to say it. Norwalk Public School is in danger. Estrella you just have to look up her history, it is not a good track record.
The Norwalk education department is failing our kids. What does Estrella do that she deserves that much money? She is going to leave us with the check and move on to another school district.
Why does she make almost as much as the President of the US? Norwalk Public School is being scammed.
Piberman January 18, 2022 at 10:18 am
Reportedly Norwalk, CT’s 48th highest per capita income community ($43,149 per capita Wikipedia 2019) reportedly pays CT’s highest Supt salary even though CT’s Education Dept website shows Norwalk’s school grads fail to meet CT Edu standards for maths and sciences. And that most Norwalk grads fail to ever secure a 4 yr college degree.
Reportedly Norwalk’s public schools match teacher salaries with our surrounding towns where virtually every student meets CT Edu requirements and secure 4 yr college degrees with many students securing top college admissions. Our surrounding towns are justifiably proud of having some of the best public schools in the nation. Their BOE’s are highly respected and positions coveted.
Neither Norwalk property owners nor our parents are well served by a BOE that pays top salaries but fails to meet CT Edu Dept standards for our graduating students. Our students, their parents and our property owners are poorly served by our BOE that fails to secure higher performance from our public school system.
Reportedly our BOE did not follow previous City BOE’s led by Attorney Mike Lyons and use a prominent national search firm to secure a top ranked candidates for the Supt position. Nor has our BOE in demanding major budget hikes demanded higher performance from our highly paid school administrators.
For those of us who came from modest family circumstances and achieved the American Dream helped by competent public schools the lack of student achievement in our City public schools is very disappointing. Unless our City demands higher student performance our BOE is unlikely to change directions. Where are the promised higher student performance expectations with higher budget demands ?
When we came to Norwalk decades ago Norwalk had a strong reputation for its public schools. Our son secured a first class education as did his friends most of whom secured academic achievement scholarships and have successful careers.
Failure to meet CT Education Dept graduation standards ought propel a conscientious BOE to demand much better performance. Why not publicly list colleges where students gain acceptances ? And list the scholarships obtained ? The ones hurt by a low achieving public school system oft are our students from our minority families and new immigrants. And certainly our City’s reputation as a transient City where students do not return to secure their families and careers is embellished.
Long past time for City parents, leaders and everyone to demand the BOE secure much higher student achievement. Do it because “its the right thing to do”. And to improve our City’s reputation. Our City’s leaders need demand much higher leadership from our BOE. Not just giving out high salaries. If we really love our kids why not give them a first class public school education ? We pay the monies.
John O'Neill January 18, 2022 at 10:57 am
Two thoughts for today:
Except for the fact that it’s my money I find the Board of Ed salaries hysterically funny. In fact, someone from Central Office makes $200k per year
to read posts like mine on NON. Just think about that for a second.
Regarding Police Salaries — I don’t fault those guys for bringing in the cash basis their contract with the city. It’s not their fault our elected officials agreed to those contracts in the first place.
Norwalker January 18, 2022 at 11:14 am
So basically, going by base salary without the overtime the BOE tops the list. With the Super making almost 100k more than the next highest.
Audrey Cozzarin January 18, 2022 at 12:19 pm
Wow, I’m not sure what to say, as there is SO MUCH i would like to say. I know this is public information, but now that I see where my tax dollars are going, I don’t mind asking these city employees for a hand-out/donation when city departments say they can’t provide traffic enforcement and proper maintenance at our city parks, among other expenditures that we “just can’t afford because we’re trying to keep your taxes low.”
Hmmm… Seems like we have plenty of tax dollars to pay a LOT of people a LOT of money. I guess I’d like to see more evidence of how these highly-paid folks add to the quality of life here in Norwalk. Right now, I am very stunned. Thank you, Nancy, for highlighting. I’m sure the comments will be coming in.
Piberman January 18, 2022 at 1:53 pm
Where are the comments by City residents defending the high salaries of our School Superintendent and senior Administrators as appropriate ? Ought Norwalk’s School Supt be paid more than a 4 star Army General ? Federal Cabinet ministers ? More than most private school Directors and college Presidents ? Is the job really worth that much than City Mayor or CT Governor ? Supt’s job worth more than the surgeons who routinely save lives at Yale/Smilow hospitals ? Has the problematic performance of our kids in our Norwalk public schools where most grads fail to meet CT Edu standards noticeably improved in recent years with our Supt earning a reported top salary in CT ? Is the job really worth 5 to 6 times the salary of our school teachers ?
There’s a good reason our BOE has never defended our Supt salary. A non-starter.
Norwalk Parent January 18, 2022 at 2:23 pm
NPS well below average, nearly all parks in Norwalk look run down and not maintained, and a NPS “Welcome Center” that is not needed in any way. Not the mention the run down state of nearly every NPS building.
But sure, these salary numbers for NPS employees and our awful superintendent make PERFECT sense.
Norwalk Resident January 18, 2022 at 4:40 pm
Let’s not forget that our BOE decided to give Estrella a raise 1 year into her 3 year contract (and extend her contract by a year). Yet there are many teachers and admins who’ve stated that she has created a toxic culture and leads by fear. She’s made numerous poor hiring decisions (unqualified principals, countless friends from her old district making $180k+, Michael Patterson without a proper background check) and so many more. Many principals on “administrative leave.” Lots of quiet consultants making outrageous money. Great leaders leaving the district. Quiet exiting of staff (Scott Hurwitz??). Slashing magnet funds. Putting in a welcome center yet in a “budget crisis” and keeps asking for more money from taxpayers.
Oh, and multiple lawsuits against her that she is actively trying to settle quietly. One of which claims she texted the plaintiff that she actively recruited the interviews questions verbatim prior to the interview. She’s isn’t fit to be superintendent and certainly has no business being the highest paid in Norwalk (and third highest in the state).
Louise January 18, 2022 at 4:40 pm
This is why our property taxes in Norwalk are twice as high as the surrounding towns. Wake up Norwalk.
DryAsABone January 18, 2022 at 5:52 pm
Is Norwalk getting a good deal? Read these compensation details and try not to lose your lunch…
$600 a month for a car? Deferred comp? Free medical?
All for a sub-par educator. Makes one want to leave this insane state.
https://patch.com/connecticut/stamford/contract-details-stamford-superintendent-schools-released
Seriously? January 18, 2022 at 6:28 pm
You have it all wrong. The superintendent’s $300,000+ salary is the least of the problems in Norwalk.
The high-paying positions she has created (and add to the salaries the huge cost of medical and other benefits), the people she has put into some of the jobs, the budget she has convinced the Norwalk Board of Sheep (Education) to approve, and the welcome center that the district doesn’t need, are far greater problems. And then there are a couple of lawsuits because of her actions. Win or lose, the city is on the hook for at least the legal costs, and very possibly for significant damages.
And I give separate mention to the deterioration in morale in the district. How many people have resigned or retired already this year? How many more will leave this spring? How many more have already announced that they will leave in June? DO NOT USE COVID AS AN EXCUSE because all districts face Covid, but I don’t know of any that are losing staff the way that Norwalk’s school system is losing it. This once was a district that was known for great stability among its employees, but not anymore. And I doubt that the superintendent cares, especially because she has a pipeline of NYC people who continue to come to Norwalk.
This superintendent was a very bad choice, but the board doesn’t have the intelligence to recognize the problem and it probably lacks the courage to address it.