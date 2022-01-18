Estrella’s $301K earnings top City Hall’s 2021 list

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella tops the list of City Hall paychecks for 2021, but Norwalk Police officers are right behind her.

Estrella’s $301,475 salary total, as reported by the Norwalk Finance Department, is just $10,237 ahead of the next person on the list, NPD Officer George Daley, at $291,238.

There are 15 police officers on the list before you come to the next Norwalk Public Schools employee, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Hamilton, at $212,237. Hamilton is now retired.

Norwalk Police officers earn money above their base salaries by taking extra duty assignments for private companies and by putting in overtime for the city. The city gets a 15% administrative fee for every hour of extra duty worked by police officers, City staff has said. Overtime actually saves the city money as the price of benefits is high and there is a need to cover emergencies, according to former Common Council members. Overtime doesn’t count toward an officer’s pension and is often paid for by federal funds, asset forfeiture funds or state funds, officials have said.

With 181 officers authorized, the department is down to 166 sworn officers, Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said in November.

The top 25 breadwinners:

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, $301,475 Norwalk Police Officer George Daley, $291,238 Norwalk Police Officer Russell Ouellette, $288,649 Norwalk Police Officer Mark Suda, $285,011 Norwalk Police Sgt. Gregg Scully, $272,608 Norwalk Police Officer David Nieves, $272,380 Norwalk Police Officer Javier Mogollon, $267,490 Norwalk Police Lt. Thomas Mattera, $267,184 Norwalk Police Officer Hector Delgado, $248,677 Norwalk Police Sgt. Peter White, $234,016 Norwalk Police Sgt. Richard Delallo, $229,271 Norwalk Police Sgt. Kevin Markert, $225,626 Norwalk Police Officer Christopher Kassimis, $224,606 Norwalk Police Sgt. Joseph Moquin, $221,152 Norwalk Police Lt. Terrance Blake, $219,525 Norwalk Police Lt. Marc Lepore, $218,116 Norwalk Police Lt. Paul Resnick, $215,990 Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Thomas Hamilton, $212,237 Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation Ralph Valenzisi, $209,635 Norwalk Police Officer Daniel Vazquez, $207,450 Norwalk High School Principal Reginald Roberts, $205,870 Norwalk Police Officer Louis Proto, $205,185 Norwalk Police Officer Shoubert Paulemon, $204,327 Norwalk Police Sgt. Angelo Calise, $202,441 Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes, $202,302

Board of Education members gave Estrella a raise and a one-year extension on her contract in June. Estrella was hired for the 2020-21 school year with a $275,000 base salary and a $15,000 annuity. Her contract was extended through the 2023-24 school year and her base salary was upped to $284,625, with a $17,400 annuity.

Then-Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski earned $284,126.87 in 2019.

Let’s look at the top earning education staff:

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, $301,475 Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Thomas Hamilton, $212,237 Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation Ralph Valenzisi, $209,635 Norwalk High School Principal Reginald Roberts, $205,870 Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes, $202,302 P-Tech (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) Director Karen Amaker, $200,046 Center for Global Studies Director Julie Parham, $200,046 Assistant Superintendent of Schools Rob Pennington, $199,478 Curriculum and Instruction Site Director Shannon Roman, $198,661 Roton Middle School Principal Joseph Vellucci, $191,300 Ponus Ridge Middle School Principal Damon Lewis, $191,300 Columbus Magnet School Principal Medard Thomas, $190,551 Education Administrator for School Support and Improvement for Humanities (K-12) Janine Goss, $189,800 Cranbury Elementary School Principal Jennifer Masone, $189,278 West Rocks Middle School Principal Adam Reynolds, $189,238 Education Administrator for School Support and Improvement for STEM (K-12) Tina Henckel, $188,719 Brien McMahon High School Assistant Principal Barbara Wood, $188,397 Education Administrator for Counseling & Social Services, Homebound Instruction, and 504’s James Martinez, $188,069 Education Administrator for School Quality Heidi Pierovich, $186,189 Marvin Elementary School Principal Sue-Ellen O’Shea, $186,028 Naramake Elementary School Principal Jane Wilkins, $185,278 Wolfpit Elementary School Principal Jacquelyn Aarons, $185,018 Kendall Elementary School Principal Zakiyyah Baker, $184,528 Executive Director of Leadership Development Mary-Anne Shepard, $184,222 Chief of Staff and Communications Brenda Wilcox Williams, $183,784

The list was provided by Norwalk Communications Manager Joshua Morgan.

