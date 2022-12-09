EV charging station installed at Fodor Farm

NORWALK, Conn. — The City switched on its first municipally-owned electric vehicle charging station Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fodor Farm on Flax Hill Road.

“The City of Norwalk is installing an green infrastructure. The installation of the first one here in City will be a vital resource to electric vehicle drivers and encourage more people to perhaps consider electric vehicles when they’re making their purchases,” Mayor Harry Rilling said.

There are also charging stations at the Maritime Aquarium and the South Norwalk Train Station, also City property. Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said those stations “are controlled, operated and maintained by the Parking Authority. Users of the charging stations at those locations can use those charging stations after paying for parking in those lots.”

She continued “Fodor Farm is the first City owned and operated public property that allows anyone access to enjoy the amenities free of charge, including to charge their Electric Vehicle (EV).”

Ken Hughes, Superintendent of Parks and Public Property, said charging a vehicle at Fodor Farm is free at the moment, but beginning next week the city will collect a fee for using it equivalent to whatever it costs to buy power from Eversource.

Charges are paid for by waving a touchless credit card over a sensor on the side of the charger.

Just over a year ago, City officials met at Fodor Farm to celebrate Route 7 being a designated Federal Highway Administration EV Corridor, making federal funds available, said Daphne Dixon, Co-founder and Executive Director of Live Green Connecticut. The charging station idea sprouted there, in a conversation next to the gardens, and Paul Vosper, Chief Strategy Officer of JuiceBar, agreed to donate a charger.

“What we’re seeing today is a microcosm of why I feel optimistic that we’re going to solve this problem,” Vosper said. “What you’re seeing here today is a really a coordination between Federal Congressional representation, the town of Norwalk, the public advocacy groups, utility and the private sector.”

“The City utilized Eversource’s Connecticut Electric Vehicle Charging Program to receive the necessary funding for this project,” a City news release said. “Eversource’s engineering team and operations staff installed the meter posting board, concrete bollards, and the base for the station and made sure all the wiring and connections worked properly. As a result, Fodor Farm was added to the list of public charging station locations in CT. It will also be registered on several apps that EV owners use to find charging stations, including AmpUp, a leading EV software setting operating system. AmpUp is easily accessible to electric vehicle owners, allowing them to find available charging stations and even reserve a space and time to charge their vehicle.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) supported the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act “for moments just like this,” said Tyler Mack, a Himes staff member, at the ribbon cutting. The former includes “$7.5 billion for formula and competitive grants to support the build out of electrical vehicles charging infrastructure” and the latter “expands and extends a tax credit of up to $7,500 for individuals to offset the purchase of an electrical vehicle.”

Juice Bar, a Norwalk-based company, is one of the few companies making chargers in America, up the road in Southbury, Vosper said. The Infrastructure Bill supports Juice Bar’s “very important mission” of bringing jobs back to Connecticut.

Vosper said the first iteration of its charger was produced in 2009 by the parking lot management company Propark, which had a contract with Denver International Airport.

Asked to install EV charging stations, Propark decided to design and manufacturer its own, Vosper said. JuiceBar bought the charging station business from Propark in 2018, he said.

Vosper said the privately-held company has stations installed in 45 states, as well as Canada and Mexico.

Vosper said vehicle charging stations have a reputation for being poorly designed and manufactured. Pointing to the device installed at Fordor Farm, he said, “We wanted to make this the most reliable on the market.”

The Fodor Farm charging station can be connected to two cars at a time.

It uses a universal connection plug, so any electric vehicle can be recharged by it. However, certain vehicles, such as a Tesla, require an adapter to be connected.

Eversource covered the cost and provided the installation crew to run a new power line from the street to the charger’s location. Recreation and Parks personnel dug a trench for an underground power cable to the device and performed the site work for the installation.

Hughes said station users are encouraged to employ the AmpUp app on their phone to connect to it. The app enables drivers to make an appointment to use the station and provides status information when charging a vehicle, such as duration time and estimated cost.

Hughes said the city is also considering instituting policies for the station’s operation, such as establishing time limits for charges and imposing a downtime fee for vehicles left connected to it for an extended period of time after charging is completed.

Sean Tully, Eversource Manager of Electric Vehicle Charging Programs, said the station is one of 2,000 that will be funded through the program by mid-2023.

Rilling said Norwalk will be busy going green.

“One of the things that I’m looking forward to do in the upcoming year is to explore the possibility of a solar canopy over a part of our parking lots here in the city of Norwalk,” he said. It would feature drop down chargers.

“We’re only limited by our own creativity,” Rilling said. “We can look at school buses, we can look at other vehicles. But if we’re going to talk to talk, we better be ready to walk the walk. And we want to lead the way.”

