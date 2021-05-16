Events for gardeners, job seekers, kids; women to be honored

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Library offers online gardening instruction

“Let’s Grow the Best Food!”, an organic vegetable gardening webinar conducted by UConn-certified Advanced Master Gardener Michele MacKinnon, is planned for noon Thursday May 20, according to a press release from sponsor The Norwalk Public Library.

Presented in collaboration with the Norwalk River Watershed Association, the program will discuss site placement, soil preparation, seedling selection, planting, watering, weeding, fertilizing, insect/pest control, and harvest timing for peak freshness.

Sherman resident MacKinnon is a Northeast Organic Farming Association-accredited organic land care professional who publishes her own monthly garden advice newsletter, and contributes regularly to Sierra Club CT Chapter’s online missives.

Register for the session here. Email questions to Sally Nacker [email protected]

STAR seeks professional staff members

A job fair will be hosted at STAR Inc.’s main office, located at 182 Wolfpit Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday May 22, according to a press release. The 68-year-old local nonprofit, which offers a wide range of programs and services for special needs individuals of all ages, seeks “direct support professionals” to give clients instruction, job support, and daily living skills assistance.

All shifts are said to be available. Salary is $14.75/hour plus health benefits, paid holidays, a 401k plan, and tuition reimbursement. You must be a high school graduate and have a Connecticut driver’s license. Email your resume to [email protected] or fax it to (203) 847 0545.

Learn more about STAR Inc. at Star CT .

Teaching elementary students about disaster preparedness

Two different “fun and engaging” online disaster preparedness programs will be available for elementary school students this month, courtesy of a partnership between the Norwalk Fire Department Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross of Connecticut/Rhode Island, according to a press release. Each program will have two airings:

“Prepare with Pedro” (grades K-2) 4 p.m. Wednesday May 26 or 10 a.m. Saturday May 29.

(grades K-2) 4 p.m. Wednesday May 26 or 10 a.m. Saturday May 29. “The Pillowcase Project” (grades 3-5) 5 p.m. Wednesday May 26 or 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29.

Each registered student will get an activity book, and either a Penguin backpack or a Red Cross pillowcase to build an emergency safety kit or go-bag.

Register at Disaster preparedness- Pedro and Pillowcase- Registration Survey (surveymonkey.com)

In addition to the online programs, some in-person sessions might be offered during the summer.

Address your questions to Michele DeLuca at [email protected] or (203) 854-0238.

Youth Symphony will perform

A concert by The Norwalk Youth Symphony (NYS), conducted by Jonathan Yates and Russell Ger, is planned for Sunday June 6 at Cranbury Park, according to a press release. Because of the park’s capacity limits, attendance will be limited to NYS members’ families.

Containing more than 140 Fairfield, New Haven and Westchester County student musicians spread across five orchestras and fourteen chamber ensembles, NYS resumed in person rehearsals on May 2. COVID-19 protocols are said to be observed, with rehearsals held outdoors when weather permits.

NYS Executive Director Sara Watkins said, “We have all worked extremely hard over the past year to make the best of our virtual rehearsals and performances, and we are happy to see how much progress our students have made. But orchestral music is a group experience, and it will be wonderful to perform together again.”

The NYS website is Norwalk Youth Symphony.

YWCA plans fete

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk has announced its 2021 Women of Distinction: Josephine Anderson, Katharine Calderwood, Kyla Johns, Lauren Mallet, and Iliana Zuniga. The organization also cited Sophie Curtis, Lindsay Ferretti, and Gillian Riordan as 2021 Young Women of Distinction.

All will be feted at a June 8 awards celebration, along with 2020 honorees whose recognition at an event was precluded by the pandemic: Kim Dickinson, Susie Flaherty, Lily Genovese, Shieva Ghofrany, Susan Marks, and Shelly Skogland.

A press release notes the women’s “outstanding community leadership, contribution, and focus on issues related to racial equity, social justice, and strengthening our community during the pandemic.”

Questions about the awards or the planned June 8 event should go to [email protected]

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk’s stated mission is “giving women the support and tools they need to transform their lives, be confident in their choices, and raise healthy families.” The nonprofit group’s website is www.ywcadn.org, and their phone is (203) 655-2535.