Eversource, Wadsworth, hazardous waste and COVID-19 counseling

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

A virtual public hearing on Eversource rate increases

Learn about Wadsworth Sanitorium, today

Norwalk cancels hazardous waste day

Free COVID-19 crisis counseling

Your chance to blast Eversource

Opponents of Eversource’s July 1 rate increase need to speak out in a Zoom public hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday Aug. 25, said State Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano in a press release.

“Your voices moved state regulators at PURA (Public Utilities Regulatory Authority) to both suspend the rate increases and launch an investigation into the appropriateness of the prices,” Fasano said. “However, the fight is not over. The rate suspension is only temporary pending the results of the investigation, which includes a PUBLIC HEARING… It is important to speak out and submit testimony.”

“Remember, PURA approved the initial rate increase that they are now revisiting,” he continued. “We need to hold both Eversource and PURA accountable to ratepayers. Eversource’s second-quarter profits totaled $252 million, up significantly from the same quarter a year ago. Yet despite these increases the company is still pursuing rate hikes and had major failures in their storm response.”

Public comments will be accepted through the last day of the hearing, and should be emailed to [email protected], with “Docket Number 20-01-01” in the subject line. Comments can also be mailed to Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, 10 Franklin Square, New Britain CT 06051, and must mention Docket Number 20-01-01.

To participate in the public hearing, register here. The meeting ID is 927 7463-1605. Registrants will get an email confirmation containing instructions for joining the hearing. The hearing will be recorded.

Cuzzone to present history lesson

Dr. Alvin DeWitt Wadsworth’s Sanitarium in South Norwalk will be the topic of a free virtual lecture presented by Norwalk Historical Commissioner Holly Cuzzone scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 13, according to a press release from the event’s sponsor, Norwalk Historical Society.

Dr. Wadsworth ran the sanitarium from 1904 until his death in 1941, in a red roofed granite stone building which still stands above the tree line in South Norwalk. Scant details have been available regarding Wadsworth or the facility, but Cuzzone has assembled new information from conversations with the doctor’s living relatives, contact with the schools he attended, maps, and NewsBank digitized articles recently available from the Norwalk History Room at the Norwalk Public Library.

Registration by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday is required. Attendance is limited to 145. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ dr-alvin-dewitt-wadsworths- sanitarium-virtual-lecture- new-date-tickets-114155161160. Once registered, a GoToMeeting link will be emailed to you.

Questions can be addressed to Norwalk Historical Society at [email protected] org. Their phone is (203) 846 0525.

No hazardous waste collection

Norwalk’s Household Hazardous Waste Day scheduled for Saturday Aug. 29 is cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, according to a press release which states that disposal options can be accessed by checking with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Westport, Wilton, and New Canaan’s events are still scheduled, but might also be cancelled. Updates will be posted at www.norwalkct.org.

The following companies are said to collect household hazardous waste for a fee:

Care Environmental: (800) 494-2273 or (973) 698-5004

Clean Harbors: (860) 583-8917

Further info is at https://www.norwalkct.org/503/Household-Hazardous-Waste

FCA adds crisis counselors to help residents impacted by COVID-19

Fairfield County residents burdened by pandemic-related trauma and stress can now get free confidential help from two new crisis counselors recently brought onboard at Norwalk-based Family & Children’s Agency (FCA), according to a press release. The crisis counselors can suggest strategies for coping with anxiety from isolation, job loss, home schooling, caring for seniors, working from home, and other factors.

The counseling is available to everyone, by calling FCA at (203) 831-2900.

Enabled by a grant from the Department of Mental Health and Addiction, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the counseling is part of the COVID–19 Assistance for Community Health (COACH) program, which focuses on helping the most vulnerable or marginalized individuals, such as disabled residents, non-native English speakers, and people lacking computer access.

“We are proud to be able to offer this new service, so those who are struggling the most can find the help they need,” said FCA President and CEO Robert F. Cashel.

FCA provides behavioral and mental health assistance, family counseling, addiction recovery services, after-school programs, parenting education, homeless services, specialized foster care, home care for older adults, and more for over 13,000 people annually. Their site is www.FamilyandChildrensAgency.org