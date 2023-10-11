Eversource tree removal angers Norwalk Land Trust

At left is West Cedar Street property on Oct. 5, Norwalk Land Trust President Lisa Shanahan said. At right is the same property Wednesday. The Land Trust property is at left. (Contributed)

Norwalk Land Trust members were surprised and angry Wednesday to find Eversource clearing trees on what they thought was Land Trust property off West Cedar Street.

NLT President Lisa Shanahan subsequently learned that Eversource was clearing its right-of-way, as allowed by law, she said. NLT had not been informed, although the law requires Eversource to inform adjacent property owners.

Eversource, in an email to NancyOnNorwalk, said it had apologized to Shanahan for the confusion.

Shanahan said that looking at the bigger picture, she’d be fighting the company’s use of herbicides.

“I feel it’s very harsh, the way they handle the land,” she said.

Eversource is clearing trees from Flax Hill Road to Richards Avenue, according to Shanahan.

Eversource spokesperson Jamie Ratliff explained:

“The tree work we’re doing in Norwalk is part of our Transmission Right of Way Reliability Program which is being done on our property. This is a long-term transmission system reliability and resiliency program to address storm-related power outages and involves removing incompatible species (tall growing trees and shrubs) 100 feet from the outermost electric lines. It’s important to note that trees do not have to touch high-voltage lines to cause an outage, and an outage on transmission lines can impact thousands of people which is why this work is so important.

“While we followed our standard procedure of notifying area residents of the project back in March, unfortunately, our mapping system didn’t align with the town’s and NLT was not part of that notification. We have since met with NLT president Lisa Shanahan to apologize for the error and have discussed with her the scope of our work.”

“In 2015, Eversource began to dramatically change their policies and practices for transmission line maintenance within the ROWs, using a much more aggressive and indiscriminate approach to vegetation management (versus the Integrated Vegetation Management or IVM approach used for decades) and constructing wide gravel roads and large work pads under utility poles,” the Connecticut Botanical Society Ecology & Conservation Committee states in a 2022 publication.

Heavy equipment, Wednesday off West Cedar Street. (Contributed)

Shanahan said Eversource uses herbicides on dead tree stumps. The chemicals are water soluble and attack non-target animals, including aquatic life, as it travels through root systems.

She said the company argues that suckers will grow from the tree stumps but she feels they won’t grow into the transmission lines before the company returns to do more maintenance.

“The property on West Cedar is full of wetlands and lead into Keeler Brook which flows into the other tributaries that go into the Sound,” Shanahan said in an email. “We have been advocating for its disuse as unnecessary. The trees are cut down and won’t grow back under the power lines in any time frame that matters.”

Eversource agreed at a Sixth Taxing District meeting this spring not to use the herbicide in Rowayton because every property runs off into Long Island Sound, she said. “Let’s hope that they are living by this commitment. This ought to be their standard policy in all of Norwalk.”

The clear cutting is destructive to wildlife and invasive plants will fill in the space, she said. The Land Trust asked if it could donate plants and Eversource refused.

She promised to coordinate an effort between the City and the State. “I feel like the City is trying to do the right thing,” she said. “…I’m glad they didn’t cut into our property.”

Shanahan said:

“The City supports us in not using the herbicide. And the City specifically told Eversource to reach out to adjacent landowners with regard to work under the transmission lines, which I can tell you that they did not.