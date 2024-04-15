Exploring Summer Adventures: A Guide to Norwalk and Surrounding Towns’ 2024 Camps

As the warmth of summer approaches, parents and guardians in Norwalk are on the lookout for enriching and exciting activities to keep their children engaged.

Whether your child is into sports, arts, sciences, or simply loves exploring the outdoors, there’s a camp to suit every preference.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to the summer camps available in Norwalk and nearby towns for 2024:

City of Norwalk – Parks & Recreation

– Little Explorers Camp: Designed for Pre-K and Kindergarten children, with locations at Naramake Elementary and Cranbury Elementary.

– Upper Camp and Lower Camp: Available for students from 1st through 9th grade, located at Calf Pasture Beach, Naramake Elementary, and Cranbury Elementary respectively.

– Skate Camp: Located at Calf Pasture Beach, perfect for kids interested in skateboarding.

– Summer’s End Camp: Hosted at Marvin Elementary, providing a fun way to close out the summer.

Registration and more information can be found here: (https://www.norwalkct.gov/2996/Summer-Camps-2024).

The Carver Center

– Offers a Summer Enrichment program aimed at providing educational and recreational activities. More details available here (https://the-carver.org/summer-enrichment).

Gym Games:

-Marvin School

-Wolfpit School

-Rowayton School

(contact: [email protected])

(register on: myschoolbucks.com)

Private Camps-Toddler Friendly

– West Norwalk Nursery School: Providing camps for preschoolers and kindergarteners. (https://www.uccnorwalk.com/west-norwalk-nursery-school.html)

– Nitzan Nursery School: Offering programs for young children. (https://www.congbethel.org/nurseryschool)

– Tutor Time of Norwalk: Catering to preschoolers. (https://www.tutortime.com/your-local-school/norwalk-ct-6662/)

– Earth Place Preschool: Focusing on environmental education. (https://earthplace.org/preschool/our-programs/)

– Maritime Odyssey: A maritime-themed camp experience. (https://odysseyct.com)

– Stepping Stones Museum: Offering a range of interactive activities. (https://www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/camp-stepping)

– Tumble Jungle: A gymnastics and tumbling camp. (https://tumblejungle.com/summer-camp)

For older kids:

– Maritime Aquarium: Providing marine science adventures. (https://www.maritimeaquarium.org/camps)

– Peak Performance:Focused on sports and athletics. (https://www.peakperformancesports.net)

– Camp Sunrise at Wilton YMCA: A camp for outdoor enthusiasts. (https://wiltonymca.org/camp-sunrise-norwalk/)

– Westport/Weston YMCA: Offering various camp experiences. (https://westporty.org)

– Kidstrong Norwalk: Focused on fitness and wellness. (https://www.kidstrong.com/camp)

– Chelsea Piers: Providing sports-focused activities. (https://sports.chelseapiers.com/connecticut/stamford/sports/overview)

– Hoop Haven CT: A basketball camp for enthusiasts. (https://www.hoophavenct.com)

– Sono Field House: Offering multi-sport experiences. (https://www.neathleticcenter.com)

– Skyzone: A trampoline park camp. (https://www.skyzone.com/

Additionally, there are camps catering to specific interests such as arts, theater, and technology:

– One River Westport: Focused on art and creativity. (https://westport.oneriverschool.com/camps/)

– Art Monster Studio: (https://brooklynrobotfoundry.com)

– Livity Norwalk: (https://www.livitynorwalk.com)

– Music Together: A musical experience for kids. (https://www.ctmusictogether.com/)

– Jumpin Jams: A music and movement camp. (https://www.jumpinjams.com)

– College for Kids: Offering various educational experiences. (https://norwalk.edu/extended-studies/college-for-kids/)

– Turn2Sports Rowayton: (https://turn2sports.net/camps)

– Camp Compo: (https://www.westportct.gov/…/day-camp-programs/camp-compo)

– Crystal Theatre: (https://www.crystaltheatre.org)

– Dream Bound Theater: (https://dreamboundtheatre.co)

– St Matthew Church Recreation & Wellness Center Sports Camps: (http://stmatthewnorwalk.org/recreation-center/)

– Norwalk Sailing Camp: (https://www.norwalksailing.org)

– 203 Athletics🙁https://finleybean2.wixsite.com/website)

– Rising Stars Performing Arts: (https://www.risingstars-ct.org)

– Silvermine Art Center: (https://www.silvermineart.org)

– New Canaan Nature Center: (https://newcanaannature.org/summer-camp-updated/)

– Sono Ice House: (https://www.sonoicehouse.com)

– Oak Hills Tennis: (https://www.oakhillstennisclub.com/summer-camp)

– Happy Hands Pottery: (https://www.hhpottery.com/summercamp.html)

– Grit Ninja: (https://www.thegritninja.com/summer-camps)

– Code Ninja: (https://www.codeninjas.com/ct-fairfield/camps)

– Sacred Heart U Discovery: (https://www.shudiscovery.org/summer-programs-2024)

Remember to check with each organization for camp details, including age requirements, costs, and registration dates for 2024.

The last day of school for NPS is June 14, 2024!

If I missed any, drop them in the comments!

Editor’s note: This list was compiled as a service to our readers; it does not serve as an endorsement of any of the above-listed summer camps.