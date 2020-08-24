Explosion turns the lights out in Norwalk

NORWALK – An explosion and fire in switching equipment at Eversource’s sub-station on New Canaan Avenue Monday night caused an extensive blackout in the city.

Eversource said about 17,000 customers lost power.

The Fire Department was notified of the fire at 7:36 p.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Ed Prescott.

When firefighters arrived, fire and heavy smoke were pouring out of a gray electrical cabinet mounted on an elevated platform. Prescott said the switch gear cabinet controls a 13,800 volt transmission line.

Equipment throughout the sub-station had to be de-energized so firefighters could open the cabinet and flood it with dry chemical extinguishers.

Much of the northwest area of the city was already experiencing power outages before the sub-station incident.

At around 7 p.m., the Eversource outage map showed outages extending from Main Street to Newtown Avenue., and as far west as Cranbury Park.

An Eversource employee at the sub-station said the device which failed – called a switch gear – was overloaded.

Power in the area immediately around the sub-station was restored shortly before 8:40 p.m.

At 10 p.m., the outage map showed about 4,300 customers without power.

There were no injuries to company personnel or firefighters as result of the incident.

