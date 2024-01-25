Factory Underground Hideaway Sessions video series debuts

Joshua Morris performs in a Factory Underground Hideaway Sessions video. (Screenshot)

Live-in-the-studio mini-concerts performed by singer/songwriter/guitarists The Grab Brothers, Vicki F, and Joshua Morris comprise the initial offering in Factory Underground/Pilot Light Records’ new “Hideaway Sessions” video series.

The series is named for Factory Underground co-principal Ethan Isaac’s now-defunct Catskill region recording studio, which had occupied the site of Hideaway Ranch where celebrities of an earlier era once sojourned. The original Hideaway Ranch sign adorns the videos’ backdrop, and the ranch’s barn wood was used in Factory Underground’s construction.

Watch the Hideaway Sessions on YouTube.