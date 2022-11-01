Facts matter in Dathan/Mastronardi contest

James Basch’s letter, published Oct. 23, is erroneous in stating that New Canaan was “gerrymandered into the 142nd District to make it more likely for her (State Representative Lucy Dathan) to win.”

New Canaan was moved into the 142nd district in 2012, long before Lucy ran for this seat. She has only been in office for four years.

By 2012 Norwalk’s 142 District had been held by a Republican for 20 years and the addition of New Canaan made it much more likely that the Republican incumbent would win. Which he did!

In 2012 Lucy was taking care of her three small children and, like millions of mothers everywhere, was busy coping with work and family care.

And, speaking of mothers and children, Lucy understands very well the multiple challenges that face women and children in the present-day environment.

She has sponsored bills that have expanded Birth to Three Programs, increased funding for infant and toddler care programs and assisted local childcare facilities with renovation costs. This last provides work for those doing the renovations and better/less expensive childcare for working mothers. (HB5506)

No one in the Connecticut Legislature has done more to help resolve the devastating mental health issues affecting children as a result of the Covid pandemic

Cutting taxes? Lucy’s financial expertise as Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee has helped cut Connecticut taxes by over $650 million.

As for eliminating “government overreach” Lucy and the Democrats have worked overtime to ensure that State law in Connecticut prevents any “government overreach” when it comes to women’s reproductive care.

Of course, the cost of living is always a primary concern, but the majority of voters I canvass are also very concerned about the damaging and long-term effects of climate change (as is the Pentagon!) so it is discouraging to find that a would-be legislator dismisses this existential threat to the whole planet so lightly.

Lucy Dathan takes climate change/damage very, very seriously and her legislative record reflects that concern.

Mr. Basch is, of course, entitled to his own opinions, but facts do tend to get in the way, don’t they?

Harriet Scureman