Faioes promoted to deputy superintendent in NPS Central Office streamlining

Sandra Faioes has been promoted to deputy superintendent and will take on the duties performed by departing Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr.

The promotion, approved Wednesday by the Board of Education, coincides with a Central Office reorganization.

“While she is going to have more work on her plate, the district will actually be realizing a savings because we are not going to actually replace Dr. McBryde,” BoE Vice Chairwoman Sheri McCready-Pritchett said.

McBryde has been hired to be Superintendent of Schools for the Hackensack, N.J., public school district.

Faioes has been Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations since July 2021, a new position created by Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella. As deputy superintendent, she will report directly to Estrella.

Faioes joined Norwalk Public Schools in 2013 after starting her education career in the Boston Public Schools system, as a high school teacher for English, Humanities, and English as a second language, according to a news release.

In accepting the new role Wednesday after a unanimous BoE vote, Faioes said she’s a teacher at heart, like Estrella, putting students first.

“It’s such a blessing to be in Norwalk, because Norwalk is really about its community and its people,” she said. “And just so nice to be able to serve in this capacity and to have served in the multiple capacities …. I thought that being a teacher was the best. And then I thought being an assistant principal was the best and I thought being a principal was the best. And here I am now just so honored to be serving as your new deputy superintendent.”

Estrella said Faioes is one of the few women across the nation who has led Facilities and Operations. “She’s done an exceptional job at doing this work.”

The commentary included kudos to McBryde. BoE member Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig said she had a “tremendous impression” of him, and remembers the exuberance, hope and vision he inspired in children. BoE Chairwoman Diana Carpio called his departure a “big loss” for the district. “At the same time, I am very happy for him that he himself is growing in his role.”

Flaherty-Ludwig said she’s always thought of Faioes as “a super woman.”

Faioes thanked McBryde for laying a foundation for her to carry on the work.

Estrella linked the Central Office reorganization to both McBryde’s departure and last year’s efficiency study.

“One of the things that we discuss as a cabinet is finding ways to better streamline the work that we need to do to service the district at large and, most importantly, the children and families of Norwalk as well as taking into consideration some of the conversations that happened when we had the efficiency study,” she said. The Central Ofcice table of organization was new at the time and she’d been advised not to “think about the table of organization as stagnant.”

It was predicted that she’d “over time make modifications to strengthen and make the table of organization better meet the needs of the students of Norwalk,” she said.

Faioes role as assistant superintendent is therefore being merged with the data analytics, equity, excellence work McBryde was doing, along with workforce development, Estrella said.

Other adjustments have been made under NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani and Assistant Superintendent of Schools Rob Pennington, she said. Pennington’s “portfolio is quite intensive. But I think it allows for not only cross pollination of work, but also an opportunity to streamline resources and allow for more collaborative conversation across departments.”

Asmani said employee benefits are now under Finance, instead of Human Resources.

“There have been some title adjustments like we have we changed the budget director to a finance manager because we wanted to better streamline and align the work to the expectations that we’re hoping they will support the team with as we continue to move forward,” Estrella said.

Her charts showed several vacant positions.

“We never filled them because of budget constraints,” Estrella said. “We kept them in the table of organization because their roles are really critically important…. there are some that we have funding set aside to fill and there’s a great number of them that we do not for FY25.”

She said, “We constantly joke about the operation, the facilities team, being the small and mighty team. But I think I can say that about most of Central Office; a district our size requires a lot of work and support. And it’s been challenging to do some of the things we need to do particularly post-COVID. And needs rising, yet we’ve been very limited.”

She’s “very proud” of the future ready work. “We’ve managed to have a lot of students that would not have graduated to graduate from high school, we have kids that have been disengaged and out of school, come back to school.”