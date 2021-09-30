Fairbairn drops out, Kydes wins Dem endorsement for reelection

NORWALK, Conn. — There will be no Democratic runoff next week in District C. Tyler Fairbairn, who was seeking to be a Democratic candidate for Common Council, has dropped out.

This paves the way for John Kydes, a District C Council member since 2013, to be on the ballot with Jenn McMurrer as his running mate. They will face Republican candidate Read Auerbach and independent candidate Scott Goodwin.

Kydes leads the District C Democratic committee. His path to reelection seemed set but Fairbairn and McMurrer challenged the endorsements made by Democratic Town Committee in July, collecting enough signatures to force a primary.

McMurrer came out on top with 220 votes while Fairbairn and Kydes were tied at 118. Jennifer McAllister, Kydes’ choice for a running mate, had 175.

A runoff was scheduled for Tuesday.

Fairbairn, community development administrator for Greenwich, released this statement Thursday:

“It is with a heavy heart that today I am withdrawing my name from consideration for a seat representing District C on the Common Council. Since starting this journey nearly four months ago, I have had the opportunity to connect with so many friends and neighbors about their hopes and concerns for East Norwalk, and I am incredibly thankful for all of the support.

“While I went into this process with every intention of making it to the finish line in November, the time commitments of work, campaigning and family life have made apparent that now is not the right time for service on the Common Council. I look forward to volunteering in the community in other ways, but for now it will not be in an elected office.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me, put up a yard sign, knocked on doors, made calls, donated or offered encouragement along the way. I am forever grateful to the Working Families Party of Connecticut for their assistance in my campaign, and to my own family for bearing with me through this process.

“Finally, while I will not be on the ballot myself in November, I will do everything I can to help elect Jenn McMurrer to the Common Council this fall. Jenn is not only a dedicated school volunteer, devoted mom and master campaigner, but also my friend, and she would be such an asset to the City serving as a representative from District C.”

“Both Tyler and I are incredibly disappointed that it came to this, however, I respect and understand his decision,” McMurrer wrote. “We have and always will be a team, even if we cannot be on the ballot together. I appreciate his support moving forward into November.”

“I wish him well in the future,” Mayor Harry Rilling wrote. “I’m sure he made a decision he was felt was in his best interest and in the best interest of his family. I do hope he remains active in the party it is really important to bring new people new energy and new ideas to the party.”

Kydes wasn’t asked for comment because he said NON should never contact him again.