Fairfield CFO hired to lead Norwalk’s Finance Department

(Contributed)

Mayor Harry Rilling has hired Jared Schmitt as Norwalk’s new Chief Financial Officer.

Schmitt has been Fairfield CFO for more than three years. He replaces Henry Dachowitz, who resigned in December.

Schmitt will begin work April 2, a news release said.

“We are excited to welcome Jared Schmitt as our new CFO,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “Schmitt brings a wealth of public financial management experience to the City of Norwalk from the state and local levels and is very knowledgeable about municipal bond sales, capital planning, budget management, risk management and more. Most recently, he served as CFO for the Town of Fairfield, and I look forward to having him on our team and know that the City will benefit from all the expertise he brings.”

Norwalk is deep into its budget process in a tough financial environment.

“Schmitt brings over 16 years of public sector financial management experience to the City of Norwalk,” the news release said. As Fairfield CFO, Schmitt “oversaw and managed a $350 million budget for the municipality. “

Norwalk’s recommended budget is $427 million.

Schmitt “also managed the municipality’s annual bond sale and supervised the Finance, IT, Assessor, Tax Collector and Purchasing Departments. As CFO, he expanded grant-writing opportunities, helping to bring in approximately $12 million to Fairfield and implemented a new capital planning process to help improve transparency and support the implementation of additional capital projects.

“Prior to being CFO for the Town of Fairfield, Schmitt worked in the CT General Assembly as Director of Caucus Research,” the news release continued. “In this capacity, he served as director of state budget analysis for a legislative caucus and was involved in state budget negotiations and analyzing the allocation and distribution of municipal grants. Prior to this position, he served as the Affordable Housing Development Specialist for Mutual Housing Association of South Central CT, where he worked closely with economic development directors, CEOs and stakeholders on analyzing housing development viability.

“I am honored to be selected as the next CFO for the City of Norwalk,” Schmitt is quoted as saying. “I look forward to working with Mayor Rilling and his team and am excited to continue Norwalk’s tradition of strong financial management.”

“Schmitt also served in the U.S. Army, where he graduated from their Defense Language Institute and enlisted as a Voice Interceptor, Spanish Linguist,” the news release said. “Schmitt lives in Orange, CT, with his family, and in his free time, enjoys woodworking and golf.”