Fairfield County listed as High/Orange COVID-19 area

NORWALK, Conn. —The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed Fairfield County in the High/Orange category on its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven Counties are also listed as High/Orange while Hartford, New London, Tolland and Windham Counties are listed in the Medium/Yellow category.

“The COVID-19 Community Levels map—which was launched earlier this year—informs CDC recommendations on prevention measures, such as masking and testing,” a Connecticut Department of Health news release said. “The guidelines include a color-coded system available on the CDC website of ‘Low,’ ‘Medium,’ and ‘High.’ This approach focuses on preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness.”

CDC recommends that people living in High/Orange areas wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if they have symptoms, as part of protecting residents who are vulnerable. Additional precautions may be needed for residents who are at high risk for severe illness.

“We are now witnessing the long-anticipated winter COVID-19 surge. With 2023 right around the corner, we are in a far better place with this pandemic then we were in 2020,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, M.D., said in the release. “We have many more tools at our disposal to deal effectively with COVID-19, including vaccines and updated boosters, Test to Treat locations, the mobile van clinics, and the wide availability of COVID-19 self-test kits.”