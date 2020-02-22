Fat Cat, tax relief and Bayyinah Bello visit

NORWALK, Conn. – Some Norwalk happenings:

Fat Cat Pie Co. honored for historic preservation as it exits Lockwood Building

Tax relief credits for seniors and disabled

Sheroes of the Haitian Revolution author to give lecture

Bittersweet moment for Fat Cat

In recognition of its revitalizing effect on Wall Street, Fat Cat Pie Company has been honored with the Norwalk Preservation Trust’s “Preservation Leadership Award.”

Since Fat Cat’s 2004 opening in the 160-year-old Lockwood Building, the restaurant’s distinctive menu and low-key clubhouse atmosphere have made it a Norwalk institution whose patrons have embodied the city’s heartbeat. In bestowing the award, the Preservation Trust noted that “Fat Cat is the kind of place that textbooks on downtown revitalization believe is key to bringing people and businesses to a historic area that is trying to reinvent itself…(Its) long-term presence has led to the opening of several new businesses including two restaurants, a bar, an art gallery, a yoga studio, a coffee roaster, a chocolatier, an interior decorator and Fountainhead – its affiliated wine store.”

The award represents a bittersweet coda for Fat Cat owners Tony and Suzanne Ancona who have shuttered the iconic restaurant due to impending sale of the space it occupies. The Anconas have yet to announce their future plans.

The Norwalk Preservation Trust’s stated mission is to be “a preservation resource for property owners, businesses and developers as well as city, state and national organizations and government agencies.” More info is at www.norwalkpreservation.org.

Senior and disabled residents tax relief details

Norwalk property tax relief credits for elderly (65+) or disabled homeowners can be applied for until May 15 according to a press release which also states that residents who applied in 2018 need to reapply, and residents who were placed on a mailing list for this year will be receiving applications in the mail from the Tax Assessor’s office. Exemption renewals are said to have been mailed on Jan. 30.

Maximum income is $69,000, for both single and married applicants.

Credits are either $900 or $1,500 depending on the qualifying total amount of taxable and non-taxable 2019 income.

The applicant or their spouse must have reached age 65 no later than December 31, 2019.

Persons under 65 who are disabled and receiving permanent and total disability benefits may also be eligible.

The applicant must have been a Norwalk resident and taxpayer for at least five years and must be current with all taxes.

The press release also mentions that in addition to the Norwalk credits, residents may also get tax credits from the State ranging from $150 to $1,250, with a maximum income limit of $37,000 for single, and $45,100 for married applicants.

More info regarding Norwalk credits can be found at norwalkct.org/taxcredits or the Norwalk Tax Assessor’s office at (203) 854-7816.

Author to speak

Internationally-known humanitarian author/educator/historian Bayyinah Bello will give a lecture and sign copies of her book Sheroes of the Haitian Revolution from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 29 at SoNo Branch Library, located at 10 Washington St., according to a press release. Admission is free. On that same day, Ms. Bello is also scheduled for a 7 p.m. meet-and-greet at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue.