FCCF awards equity grants

NORWALK, Conn. — More than $3.3 million was granted by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation to 151 nonprofit agencies aligned with the Foundation’s strategic plan, “Fairfield County Forward” from July 2022 through June 2023.

Representing 13% of the Foundation’s $25.7 million 2023 fiscal year grants, the funds went to organizations striving for equitable access to fair housing, health services, education, and economic opportunity–particularly for Black and Latino individuals, and females ages 16-25.

The grant recipients are nonprofits dedicated to workforce skill-building opportunities, stable and affordable housing, high school graduation followed by employment or further education, and quality health service availability. Here’s the breakdown according to a news release:

Youth Education and Career Development: $1,185,250 to 58 nonprofits

Fairfield County Business Collaborative for Education Equity: $400,000 to 10 nonprofits

Income and Asset Building: $256,000 to10 nonprofits

Center for Nonprofit Excellence: $18,876 to two nonprofits

Women & Girls: $784,301 to 44 nonprofits

Advocacy: $62,000 to five nonprofits

Housing: $662,500 to 21 nonprofits

COVID-19 Resiliency Fund: $16,138 to two nonprofits

President & CEO Grants: $16,000 to nine nonprofits

The Foundation’s Grants and Programs Vice President Lutonya Russell-Humes said, “We are committed to supporting the organizations that are most embedded in and connected to the communities we seek to impact. Aligned with our strategic plan, these nonprofits are providing a range of opportunities and services and working in concert with members of the community to make Fairfield County more equitable for everyone, especially those who are most under-resourced. These organizations and their leaders are best positioned to achieve sustainable solutions.”

Foundation President/CEO Mendi Blue Paca said, “We are committed to partnering with our community to address the root causes of inequity that have led us to being one of the most economically unequal regions in the United States. These grants support organizations that are meeting critical needs in our region and laying the groundwork for building more equitable systems and structures so that all our community members can thrive. Our partners’ work – and the generosity of donors and businesses that make these grants possible – are moving Fairfield County forward so that everyone has true social and economic mobility, opportunity and access, and a fair shot at success.”

See a full list of all the Fairfield County Community Foundation’s grants at the group’s website Our Grants – Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (fccfoundation.org)