Quantcast

Feliciano at Wall Street Theater 

By


(Contributed)

Seats are still available for Jose Feliciano’s Wall Street Theater concert this Sunday Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. Currently on a tour that includes December shows at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium and at Sony Hall in NYC, the iconic nine-time Grammy-winning singer/guitarist best known for his signature recordings Light My Fire and Feliz Navidad has put out 88 albums, written more than 700 songs, and received 45 Gold and Platinum certifications.  His Norwalk date is a rare opportunity to see this world-renowned superstar up close and personal right here in town. For those who haven’t yet visited it, the Wall Street Theater is a beautifully redesigned, exceptionally comfortable showplace on the site of Norwalk’s historic Globe Theater at 71 Wall St. Doors will open at 6 on Sunday, giving you time for a drink at the friendly lobby bar.

Wall Street Theater’s website is at Homepage – Wall Street Theater.               

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Convicted felon accused of leaving gun at Post Road Diner

Read More

Council limits leaf blower usage, plans ban in 2027, pending technology improvements

A look inside Norwalk’s 2023 property revaluation 

Property tax revaluation is here

Rilling, McQuaid, get ‘choked up’ at swearing in ceremony

Advertisement


Recent Comments