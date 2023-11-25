Feliciano at Wall Street Theater 

Seats are still available for Jose Feliciano’s Wall Street Theater concert this Sunday Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. Currently on a tour that includes December shows at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium and at Sony Hall in NYC, the iconic nine-time Grammy-winning singer/guitarist best known for his signature recordings Light My Fire and Feliz Navidad has put out 88 albums, written more than 700 songs, and received 45 Gold and Platinum certifications. His Norwalk date is a rare opportunity to see this world-renowned superstar up close and personal right here in town. For those who haven’t yet visited it, the Wall Street Theater is a beautifully redesigned, exceptionally comfortable showplace on the site of Norwalk’s historic Globe Theater at 71 Wall St. Doors will open at 6 on Sunday, giving you time for a drink at the friendly lobby bar.
Wall Street Theater’s website is at Homepage – Wall Street Theater.
