FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center

FEMA opens hub for Ida victims

A center for folks to seek FEMA assistance

A FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open, as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Norwalk Fire Department HQ on Connecticut Avenue, to assist residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

It will remain open indefinitely from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday.

“Representatives from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are available at the center to help survivors apply for disaster assistance, explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about FEMA letters and the appeals process and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant,” a news release said.

NFD’s HQ is at 121 Connecticut Ave., near the intersection with Fairfield Avenue. The DRC is accessible for individuals with disabilities and has on-site communication accessibility tools like amplified listening devices and Video Remote Interpreting, the news release said. Additional accommodations can be made upon arrival. ASL interpreters and multilingual services will be available upon request.

President Biden recently approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Connecticut in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The program makes homeowners, renters, and business owners who sustained uninsured or underinsured damage to their property in Fairfield County and New London County eligible for federal disaster assistance.

Interested parties are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property, businesses and vehicles before they apply for FEMA assistance. In addition to visiting a DRC, Connecticut residents can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov; via the FEMA app; or by calling the Disaster Assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Applicants for disaster assistance should have the following information prior to registration: Social Security number; address of the damaged primary residence; insurance coverage information; current telephone number and mailing address; and bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

Masks are required for anyone wishing to visit the DRC. Hand sanitizer is available and workstations are spaced six feet apart.

Disaster assistance may include financial help for home repairs along with other programs to assist families recover from the effects of the event.