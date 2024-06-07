Quantcast

Fiddlehead at District Music Hall, July 26

By


Fiddlehead. (Contributed)

Fiddlehead, a raucous guitar-driven Boston outfit with a sizable mass of cheerful stage-diving followers, delivers lively shows imbued with the confidence developed over ten years as a unit.  The group’s hard rocking bombast contrasts vividly with their thoughtful, philosophical lyrics. See them with openers Gel and Milly at District Music Hall (formerly Wall Street Theater), 71 Wall Street, Norwalk, on Friday July 26.  Tickets are at Fiddlehead Tickets, Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM | Eventbrite.

Recommended

Banner
Flag Day Concert Sunday June 9
Pride in the Park kicks off at noon Saturday
Pride in the Park kicks off at noon Saturday
Norwalk to get $7 million from state for variety of projects
Norwalk to get $7 million from state for variety of projects

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Despite traffic concerns, Norwalk P&Z approves “smaller-scale” project on Main Avenue

“Open Streets” A Huge Hit

O&G application to be presented at P&Z meeting Wednesday; public comments will be heard June 20th

New health clinic to serve students and families at NPS Family Center this fall  

“A challenging process”: Norwalk Board of Education approves plan to meet budget cap

Recent Comments