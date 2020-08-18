Fifteen minutes

This past Wednesday, during my morning bike ride, I went into a skid and the bike shot out from under me. I hit the ground hard, losing my breath, and suffered what I eventually found out were seven broken ribs, a cracked sternum, a sprained thumb, and multiple cuts and scrapes on my right side.

I didn’t realize it then, but I was in shock. Thankfully I was wearing a helmet and I will fully recover. As I was laying there, a woman and her son pulled up in their car. She asked me if I was OK and if I wanted her to call an ambulance. I asked her to help me sit on some steps nearby and to please hand me my cell phone from my saddle bag so that I could call my wife, who was only five minutes away. She brought my phone and water bottle, helped me take off my helmet, pulled my bike out of the street, and proceeded to get antiseptic wipes from her car and sanitize my cuts and scrapes. She and her son stayed with me until my wife arrived. She told me her name was Judy.

A total stranger saw another total stranger in need and knew she had to help. Judy didn’t ask me what party I supported, who I voted for, If I went to church, or what my eating habits are. She didn’t say, “You’ve got to be more careful.” She simply saw someone in need and helped. I’m guessing Judy and her son were there for about 15 minutes. Fifteen selfless minutes that made a difference.

Those who know me know me know that I am neither polyanna nor sappy. But, considering the polarizing times in which we are living …

Thank you so much Judy. You’re an example—and an angel.

Bob Giolitto