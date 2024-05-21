Fight, robots, fight!

Quantcast
Sixteen teams of builder-controlled robots will fight each other, using unortodox weaponry and crafty defenses, when Norwalk-based National Havoc Robot League holds its Teams Championship on Saturday June 1 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. at House of Havoc, located at 165 Water Street in Norwalk.  

According to a news release, riotous robot combat tournaments such as this have tripled in size.  Led by CEO Kelly Biderman, the League has pledged over $4 million to STEM-based youth organizations.

Learn more and get your tickets to the June 1 tourney at NHRL.

Norwalk Library’s main floor to close for new carpeting
