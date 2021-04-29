Financial penalties ordered for Eversource, UI for storm Isaias response

Decision reduces utilities’ ability to recoup costs

Eversource and United Illuminating failed to fully prepare for and respond to Tropical Storm Isaias last year, according to State utility regulators who reduced the companies’ ability to recoup costs.

The decision adopted unanimously Monday by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority also could lead to the imposition of civil penalties. PURA chairwoman Marissa P. Gillett said the Authority will move immediately into the next phase of its proceedings and that action could happen as soon as next week.

And while the Authority did not announce specific financial data, the utilities — which can challenge this ruling in Superior Court — stand to lose millions of dollars.

“We stand by our response in Storm Isaias as we know our thousands of employees showed skill and dedication in restoring power to customers as quickly as possible,” Eversource spokeswoman Tricia T. Modifica said afterward. “There are many areas for improvement that we are already addressing, and we continue to work in good faith with our communities, customers and regulators to improve our performance. Today’s decision deserves careful consideration and review, and we are committed to moving forward in the best interest of our customers.”

“We are disappointed that the ruling does not fully reflect the facts we presented during the proceeding, and that it imposes a penalty despite PURA’s finding that UI ‘generally met the standards of acceptable performance and conducted itself prudently and efficiently,’” UI wrote in a statement. “We are mindful of the deficiencies cited by PURA, and are well aware of the difficulties that extended outages cause for our customers. However, we believe the facts clearly support that UI faithfully followed its Emergency Response Plan, and met the overall targets therein.”

Wednesday’s decision quickly earned praise from State officials and from the Connecticut AARP.

“PURA announced today what we have known since Tropical Storm Isaias hit our state last summer — Eversource and UI were not adequately prepared to serve their ratepayers to keep the lights and air conditioning on during a significant storm.,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Accountability is critical for all ratepayers across our state and that is what is happening now.”