Fire safety tips; art classes; ‘CT Summer at the Museum’

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Think about fire prevention this holiday weekend

Fire safety tips

Most home fires and fire casualties result from cooking, heating equipment, electrical distribution and lighting equipment, intentional fire setting, and smoking materials, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

With that in mind, the Fire Marshal’s Office shared fire safety tips to protect lives and property over this holiday weekend, and beyond:

Install and regularly test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors Keep a battery backup detector handy, and check it regularly

Have a fire escape plan and practice it regularly If there is a fire in your home, you should close all doors behind you to keep a barrier between you and the fire When fire alarm devices are activated, immediately exit the house. Don’t reenter your home until it’s been confirmed that there are no present dangers



Dispose of and extinguish all smoking materials Smoking materials are one of the leading causes of home fire fatalities and should be appropriately disposed of at all times Sand or dirt-filled metal containers can ensure proper extinguishment of smoking materials



Keep all matches, lighters, or other ignition sources in a safe storage space where children cannot access them Matches and lighters can be deadly in a child’s hands



Use care when using candles or incense Don’t leave them unattended in your home or on exterior porches Maintain 3 feet from combustible materials when they are in use



Don’t walk away while cooking Never leave combustible materials on stovetops or inside ovens.



You can also have the Fire Marshal’s Office install a free smoke alarm in your single- or two-family home and/or get a free in-home fire safety inspection.

Contact any of these people:

Fire Marshal/Prevention Secretary Paulette Saddler at 203-854-0244

Fire Marshal Broderick Sawyer at 203-854-0248

Deputy Fire Marshal Kirk McDonald at 203-854-0249

Smoke alarm installations are first-come, first-serve, and are done 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

More than 250 smoke alarms have been installed through the program.

Art classes at SoNo library

Norwalk Public Library in partnership with Colleen Rose Hains is offering weekly watercolor art classes to the SoNo Library at 10 Washington St.

Watercolor painting for youth is from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 8. Watercolor techniques for adults is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 9. Both programs are in the community room on the top floor of the library and all supplies will be provided.

Hains, who was mentored by Hudson River Valley painter Rayma Spaulding, has been painting for 40 years. Her favorite mediums are watercolor and oils, and she enjoys depicting people. She studied art at the University of Connecticut. Hains owns and operates Art Masters of Silvermine for children and Alzheimer/dementia seniors.

Registration is available online, norwalkpl.org/sono, or by calling 203-899-2790, ext. 15902.

Free admission for teen and adult to Sheffield Island Lighthouse and Museum

Norwalk Seaport Association announces receipt of a grant from funding hub CT Humanities for taking part in “CT Summer at the Museum,” a program by which Connecticut kids ages 18 and under plus one accompanying state resident adult get free admission to participating museums from July 1 through Sept. 5.

The Seaport Association’s contribution to the program’s offerings is a three-hour narrated cruise to Sheffield Island Lighthouse and Museum, where visitors can tour the historic lighthouse, view colorful sea birds sheltered in the Stewart B. McKinney Wildlife Refuge, and picnic on the beach or in the new wooden pavilion. A telescope on the island enables panoramic views of the coastline, and on clear days the Manhattan skyline is visible.

Cruise reservations are here. Space is limited, and special events are excluded.

CT Summer at the Museum is funded by Connecticut’s General Assembly, with support from Connecticut Humanities, the Department of Economic and Community Development, and the Office of the Arts, which also gets support from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We are very proud to be among the grant recipients,” Seaport Association President Mike Reilly said. “This infusion of funding will help us achieve our mission of education by introducing children from Connecticut, 18 years old and younger to our historic lighthouse and its maritime history that is such an important part of Connecticut’s cultural heritage. We are looking forward to sharing this experience with families from Connecticut this summer.”

Free admission for teen and adult to Maritime Aquarium

Free admission to The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is offered to any size group of Connecticut kids age 3 thru 18 plus one accompanying Connecticut-residing adult until Monday Sept. 5 courtesy of the State’s “CT Summer at the Museum” program, according to a news release.

Current Aquarium special attractions include a novel walkthrough tropical butterflies exhibit tagged “Flutter Zone,” a new 4D movie extolling the physical and mental skills of octopuses, a new preschoolers’ educational learning space, kids’ activity stations, the beloved meerkats’ new expanded home, and more.

Advance reservations are strongly recommended. Go to www.maritimeaquarium.org/ct-summer, and use promo code CTFREE. You’ll need to prove Connecticut residency upon entering the Aquarium.

Back for a second summer, this year’s CT Summer at the Museum includes more than 130 institutions. Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement saying, “We are thrilled to bring back this popular summer enrichment program for Connecticut kids and families at a time when affordability is top of mind for so many households. The world-class museums and cultural institutions across Connecticut offer unmatched educational and recreational experiences that will keep kids engaged all season long and spark curiosity for years to come.”

Aquarium President and CEO Jason Patlis said, “We so appreciate this opportunity that removes price barriers and encourages parents in Connecticut to give their children unlimited access to the state’s unmatched cultural and educational institutions this summer. At a time when families are dealing with financial strains, especially rising prices for gas, food and other essentials, they can come – for free – and have awesome, fun, exciting and educational experience right here at home. We especially look forward to welcoming families who might not otherwise visit The Maritime Aquarium and introducing them to Connecticut’s most important natural resource: the vital waters and amazing marine life of Long Island Sound.”