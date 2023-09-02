Fired NPS bookkeeper arrested, charged with larceny

Marilyn Knox, 67. (Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. — A former Norwalk Public Schools employee has been arrested and accused with stealing funds from the Brien McMahon student athletic fund, a news release said.

Marilyn Knox, 67, of 14 Arnold Lane is charged with larceny first degree. Bond was $50,000 and her court date is Sept. 11.

NPS contacted NPD on June 20, the Friday news release said. The investigation revealed that Knox, who was working as a bookkeeper, stole $35,924.10 between July 21, 2021, and January 9, 2023, using the athletic fund money for personal expenses. She was terminated from her job when the discovery was made during the school’s in-house investigation, police said.

Knox was a Republican Board of Education candidate in 2017. She later served on the Republican Town Committee.