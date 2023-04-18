‘Fiscal guardrails’ steer legislators to lean budget despite surplus

But Walker and Osten have argued that higher education — and the regional universities and community colleges in particular — still haven’t recovered from the added expenses and revenue losses caused by the pandemic.Much of the $260 million shaved off of this year’s surplus under the committee plan would go to public colleges and universities. UConn, which stands to lose more than $300 million over the biennium under the Lamont plan, would be down about $200 million under the committee proposal. The legislators’ proposal also would close much of the gap for community colleges and regional universities.

Though the committee’s decision not to include funding for a planned charter school in Danbury prompted some Republican opposition to the budget, three progressive Democrats also cast “no” votes: Sens. Matt Lesser of Middletown and Mae Flexer of Windham and Rep. Greg Haddad of Mansfield.

Haddad, whose district includes UConn’s Storrs campus, noted that were hundreds of millions of one-time dollars from surplus and emergency federal pandemic aid not applied in the committee budget to public colleges and universities, the potential for imminent layoffs and tuition hikes would be very real.

“I’m gravely concerned about that direction,” he said.

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz called the budget proposal “a positive step,” adding that “We look forward to working with the General Assembly and governor to explore ways to address our remaining shortfall with the hope that permanent funding can be part of the solution.”

Terrence Cheng, president of the regional university and community college system, said that even with the relatively better proposal from the Appropriations Committee, it still wouldn’t cover all basic operating needs for the next budget cycle.

Committee largely echoes Lamont’s plans for ECS, child care

Legislators also had hoped to do more for municipal school districts and child care services than Lamont had, but they had to settle largely for matching the governor.

The committee budget includes $136 million extra over the next two years to keep the Education Cost Sharing grant program for local school districts on a growth schedule initially adopted in 2017. Lamont also proposed staying the course.

But legislators began the 2023 session talking about accelerating that growth schedule even more. Walker and Osten said the cap simply blocked that idea.

“Every day, hundreds of thousands of Connecticut students walk into schools that don’t have the funding, staff and services to meet their needs,” said Lisa Hammersley, executive director of the School and State Finance Project. “This is an unacceptable reality that, unfortunately, the budget proposal released today does not fully address.”

The committee budget does include an extra $20 million, though, to hold some school districts harmless that otherwise were scheduled to see their grants drop under the ECS formula.

But legislators did not endorse a proposal to bolster meals funding for public schools. Advocates said between $90 million and $103 million annually is needed from the state to cover gaps in funding not covered by local or federal dollars.

“We’re shocked that the Appropriations Committee has not proposed any funding for school meals for all, given the crisis we saw last fall when federal funding for school meals ended,” said Lucy Nolan, policy director for End Hunger CT! “Meal debt soared. Kids went hungry and couldn’t concentrate or learn. … This budget proposal makes no sense.”

Similarly, lawmakers have been talking about improving on the funding increase Lamont proposed for Connecticut’s embattled child care agencies — another industry left reeling economically by the pandemic. Instead, the committee ended up matching the governor’s proposals.

That includes $67.5 million over the next budget cycle for rate hikes for child care providers, $15.5 million in the 2025 fiscal year for state-funded school readiness programs, and $35 million in emergency federal pandemic aid for a one-time boost through the CT Care 4 Kids program, a partnership between the state and various child care services.

Nonprofit social services and nursing homes come up short

Other key stakeholders in the state budget fared worse than school districts and child care providers.

Nonprofit social service agencies said earlier this year that the state payments they receive annually are down more than $480 million once adjusted for inflation and that the pandemic and inflation also have forced many to shrink programs and cut staff.

Lamont recommended no increase for the agencies, while the committee offered $20 million extra next fiscal year — a 1% increase — that would continue in 2024-25.

“It is beyond disappointing and defies understanding that with a current-year surplus of more than $3 billion, the budget being considered by the Appropriations Committee does not include a meaningful and much-needed funding increase for services provided by Connecticut’s community nonprofits,” said Gian-Carl Casa, president and CEO of the CT Community Nonprofit Alliance. “First the Governor’s budget, and now the Appropriations Committee have effectively called for a cut in services for people with addiction needs, for those with intellectual disabilities, for people who need shelter, for children and adults with behavioral health needs, for people coming home to make new lives after incarceration, and for many more vulnerable Connecticut residents.”

Meanwhile, the state is transitioning into a new methodology to support nursing homes that serve thousands of residents on Medicaid.

Because of that, both Lamont and the committee would cancel nearly $64 million in inflationary rate adjustments otherwise due facilities over the next two fiscal years.

Matthew Barrett, president and CEO of the Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities, called this a “significant setback” for an industry already recovering not only from the pandemic but also from last summer’s 40-year high in inflation.

Nursing homes and nonprofit social service agencies also both complain of staffing crises, arguing they face significant pressure to offer higher wages to attract health care workers.

The Appropriations Committee budget does make some new investments in health care.

Health clinics get a big boost from state surplus

The package carries $32 million from this current fiscal year’s surplus into 2023-24 to support federally qualified health centers, one of the chief sources of health services for patients in many of Connecticut’s poor urban centers.

The budget also includes:

More than $1.7 million across two fiscal years combined to create a new advocacy office for behavioral health services.

About $20 million over two fiscal years to accelerate the Department of Developmental Services’ efforts to reduce the waiting list for residential placements for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

$37 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year to expand income eligibility in Covered CT from 175% of the Federal Poverty Level — $25,515 in annual income for a single person — to 200% of the FPL or $29,160. The program offers no-cost health and dental insurance and non-emergency medical transportation to income-eligible Connecticut adults.

$3 million in 2024-25 to expand HUSKY health coverage for children, regardless of immigration status, from age 12 to 15 starting in July 2024.

The committee budget does not recommend a $2 million expenditure proposed by Lamont for the next fiscal year to support individuals coming to Connecticut to access contraceptives and abortion services from states that restrict access to these services.

Legislators add transportation jobs, cut positions in other agencies

Lawmakers also have been bumping heads with Lamont for more than a year about staffing vacancies in many state agencies, and the committee budget reflects that battle.

The panel joined the governor in retaining funding for 206 unfilled positions at the Department of Transportation. Legislators increasingly have begun to press the DOT to accelerate its ability to launch new highway, bridge and rail construction projects.

But Walker and Osten had warned that if vacancies remained unfilled for too much longer at other agencies, legislators would seek to remove funding.

The committee budget would cancel 24 positions at the Office of Policy and Management — the administration’s chief fiscal and planning agency — as well as 100 posts each at the departments of Social Services and Emergency Services & Public Protection.