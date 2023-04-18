Quantcast

‘Fiscal guardrails’ steer legislators to lean budget despite surplus

Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague (left) and Rep. Toni Walker, D-New Haven, co-chairwomen of the Appropriations Committee, in 2019. (CTMirror.org)

The legislature’s Appropriations Committee ran headfirst Tuesday into the state budget spending cap.

In a bipartisan vote of 40-12, the Democrat-controlled panel endorsed a $51 billion budget for the next two fiscal years that would soften the big funding cut Gov. Ned Lamont proposed for public colleges and universities while dedicating significant new funding for federally qualified health clinics.

But lawmakers had to forgo dreams of offering much more than Lamont did for local school districts, child care services, nursing homes and the private nonprofit agencies that deliver most state-sponsored social services.

“We have not made everybody happy this year,” said Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, co-chairwoman of appropriations. “We have stuck to the confines of the spending cap. … We know that everyone is going to want more.”

Appropriations Committee members, already frustrated by the administration’s failure to curb high vacancy rates throughout many Executive Branch agencies, also canceled hundreds of unfilled positions.

“The number of [unfilled] positions in state government is horrific,” said Rep. Toni E. Walker, D-New Haven, who predicted those vacancies, as well as the tremendous constraints placed by the cap, would dominate discussions between top lawmakers and the Lamont administration as they try to negotiate a final biennial budget plan before the regular 2023 General Assembly session closes June 7.

