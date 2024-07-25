Five takeaways from the July 23 Common Council meeting

Here’s a look at five things that happened at the Norwalk Common Council meeting on Tuesday.

1. New Common Council member Nicole Eaddy was sworn in.

Eaddy, a Democrat from District C, replaced former council member Jenn McMurrer who resigned earlier this month.

“It’s nice to see somebody step up to serve the community,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “It can be a trying job and difficult at times, and it’s really hard sometimes to find somebody willing to do that … Nicole is a lifelong resident, very active in the community. In fact, I’ve been told that she goes to a lot of the committee meetings, is very active, which makes you the perfect person to be appointed to the council.”

Council President Darlene Young said Eaddy would be a “breath of fresh air” coming onto the council and that it was a “natural progression” for her as someone who has been an active participant as a member of the public.

“You’re taking someone’s seat, and that’s sometimes not an easy thing to do, and I have to say that Ms. McMurrer did a great job in her time here on the council, and we appreciate all of her efforts,” Young said.

Young also announced that council member Jalin Sead would be the new chair of the Public Safety and General Government Committee, which McMurrer used to chair.

2. The council voted to approve an agreement with the Norwalk Housing Authority that would bring an additional $3 million+ to the city this year.

The agreement, approved unanimously, resolves more than eight years’ worth of disputes over the nonprofit’s yearly payments to the city. The disagreement had centered around how much the housing authority was required to pay the city for its units. Because the Housing Authority is nonprofit, its properties are tax-exempt, but it is required under state statute to submit payments in lieu of taxes—also known as PILOT—for each property.

The Housing Authority is required to pay the city between 5% and 10% of the shelter rent for each property, which usually totals between $500,000 and $600,000 a year, according to Assistant Corporation Counsel Matthew Sapienza. “Shelter rent” is defined as the amount of revenue a housing project receives after costs like utilities have been subtracted.

However, in 2016, the Housing Authority questioned whether the money it was receiving from federal and state subsidies should be included in the shelter rent, as well as whether it could deduct the cost of private trash collection from the PILOT money it sends the city. After negotiations, the two sides came to an agreement that requires the Housing Authority to include the federal and state subsidies in its calculation of shelter rent for just the Colonial Village property, not the others. And it allows the authority to deduct the cost of trash collection for all of its properties except Colonial Village.

As a part of the agreement, the Housing Authority will also pay the city nearly $2.8 million representing “unpaid PILOT payments through June 30, 2022.” It will pay an additional $518,129 for unpaid PILOT payments for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

3. The council accepted an additional $1 million in a federal urban forestry grant to grow and care for the city’s tree canopy.

The council unanimously voted to approve a $1 million grant, with funds coming from the Inflation Reduction Act, a federal bipartisan bill passed and signed into law in August 2022. The funding includes about $500,000 for tree planting, with the rest going toward hiring two people for a “tree stewardship crew” that will be in charge of helping to “steward our young trees, water our young trees, prune them, and take care of them,” according to Sarah Cruz, the city’s arborist.

“This grant will only be executed in areas that are federally recognized as environmental justice disadvantaged tracks within Norwalk, which is primarily South Norwalk and the Hospital Hill area,” Cruz told the Recreation and Parks Committee, which advanced this item earlier this month.

The grant also includes funding for public outreach and education around trees, Cruz said.

4. The council approved an agreement for $15,000 with the Norwalk Partnership as part of its efforts to create a community youth mental health gap analysis.

The council unanimously approved the funding, which would help the local prevention coalition conduct a “comprehensive community youth mental health gap analysis for the City of Norwalk.”

“This analysis is crucial as it will form the basis for seeking additional funding from private, state, and federal grant opportunities,” Lamond Daniels, the city’s chief of community services, wrote in a memo. “The gap analysis will help identify critical barriers and needs within the community.”

Those barriers and needs include an examination of the cost of sustaining and expanding mental health services and initiatives; ways to improve access to those services, and to determine how best to address the shortage of mental health professionals. The analysis will also look at data-sharing as a means to reduce duplication and improve efficiency.

5. The council approved purchasing two electric police vehicles for school resource officers.

The Common Council voted unanimously to approve spending $114,111.76 on two Chevy electric police vehicles, which will “enhance the City of Norwalk’s goal of using fleet vehicles that are powered by renewable energies,” according to a memo from Police Chief James Walsh.

Council member Jalin Sead said he wanted to highlight the efforts of the department to “really move forward with the city’s initiative to be the greenest city in Connecticut.”

“These two vehicles are going to be utilized for the high schools, Norwalk High and Brien McMahon,” Sead said. “Our school resource officers are going to be really utilizing this. Chief Walsh and his team have done a great job, and we’re really excited for the police department to be leading in this initiative and being great role models to the youth.”

Walsh told the council that they had electric vehicle infrastructure installed over the winter to prepare for bringing in electric vehicles and that the funding for these cars was allocated in this year’s capital budget.

“It’s an exciting time—we’re going to wrap these vehicles appropriately, in all [Norwalk High School] Bear colors and the Brien McMahon Senator colors to really highlight the initiative here for green and renewable energies,” Walsh said. “They’re going to be there at the high schools used by the school resource officers every single day. They’re the first American-made fully police package vehicle, so we’re excited to try these out to see what they can do here as a fleet vehicle, and the officers are excited to use them.”