Flag Day Concert Sunday June 9

The Fairfield Counts, a rollicking 19-piece big band whose authentic swing era arrangements are known and loved by many Norwalkers will launch the First Taxing District’s 2024 Summer Concert Series on the Green, according to a news release. It’s the annual Flag Day Celebration this Sunday June 9 at 5 p.m. on the Norwalk Green, located at 8 Park Street.

Enjoy a snippet of the Counts performing at The Fairfield Counts at the Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts (youtube.com).

There’s info about subsequent First District Concerts on the Green at Events (norwalkgreen.org).