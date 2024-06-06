Quantcast
, ,

Flag Day Concert Sunday June 9

By


The Fairfield Counts, a rollicking 19-piece big band whose authentic swing era arrangements are known and loved by many Norwalkers will launch the First Taxing District’s 2024 Summer Concert Series on the Green, according to a news release. It’s the annual Flag Day Celebration this Sunday June 9 at 5 p.m. on the Norwalk Green, located at 8 Park Street.

Enjoy a snippet of the Counts performing at The Fairfield Counts at the Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts (youtube.com).

There’s info about subsequent First District Concerts on the Green at Events (norwalkgreen.org).

Recommended

Once Around the City
Fiddlehead at District Music Hall, July 26
Pride in the Park kicks off at noon Saturday
Pride in the Park kicks off at noon Saturday
Norwalk to get $7 million from state for variety of projects
Norwalk to get $7 million from state for variety of projects

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Despite traffic concerns, Norwalk P&Z approves “smaller-scale” project on Main Avenue

“Open Streets” A Huge Hit

O&G application to be presented at P&Z meeting Wednesday; public comments will be heard June 20th

New health clinic to serve students and families at NPS Family Center this fall  

“A challenging process”: Norwalk Board of Education approves plan to meet budget cap

Recent Comments