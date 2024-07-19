Flower Power: Norwalk Garden Club’s hidden role in shaping our city

A century ago, 12 women accustomed to traveling overseas and “attending lavish dinners in white gloves,” founded the Norwalk Garden Club. Beverly Follis, the club’s historian and president-elect, describes them as “the movers and shakers of Norwalk back in the 1920s.”

These well-traveled women, most of whom had been to Europe or on various cruises, were inspired by the meticulous care with which other countries maintained their cities. “They had sidewalk gardens. They had front-door gardens. They took a lot of pride in their cities, and these women wanted to bring that back to Norwalk,” Follis said.

From the outset, the club’s vision and dedication laid the foundation for 100 years of beautification and civic pride–and well beyond. “Many of these women were instrumental in shaping Norwalk,” Follis notes.

The club successfully campaigned to keep advertising billboards off the Merritt Parkway during its construction in the 1930s and, before that, fought off commercialism on the city Green.

Today, partnering with local land trusts, environmental groups and nature organizations, the club helps tackle climate challenges, preserves open space, and supports environmental education.

In the club’s early years, many of its leaders achieved influence through their husbands. Others did so in their own right.

The Norwalk Garden Club’s first president, Mrs. Louis Lehmaier, was identified publicly and in press accounts by her husband’s name, like other leaders in the club’s early years. Follis said that after researching Ancestry.com, consulting census records, scrolling old newspaper clippings, and consulting with library historians, she finally uncovered Mrs. Lehmaier’s first name: Sophie.

Sophie Lehmaier, first president of the Norwalk Garden Club (Photo courtesy of Norwalk Hospital Library)

Follis also uncovered the names of the 11 other founders, and details of their quiet influence and contributions to Norwalk.

Mrs. Louise Louis and Mrs. Marielle Knapp were members of the Norwalk Hospital Association, while Mrs. Margelia Rogers was a founding member of the Norwalk Senior Center.

One of the first areas the women focused on was the town Green. “They wanted to beautify the Green and keep commercialism off it,” Follis said.

“They seem to have garnered significant support from town officials,” she said. “John Shostak, mayor of Norwalk from 1956 to 1961, often consulted with the club on ways to improve the town,” Follis added.

Mayor John Shostak and members of the Norwalk Garden Club, which he depended on to beautify the city.

A century later, the club continues to work with city officials. They consult with the Department of Public Works on where to plant trees. “Mayor (Harry) Rilling has been very supportive; he issued a proclamation for the 100th anniversary and attends our events. Mrs. Rilling is also very supportive. They listen to us,” Follis said.

The Norwalk Garden Club has achieved significant milestones over its century-long history.

One of the most notable and durable occurred during the construction of the Merritt Parkway, which began in 1934 and was completed in 1938. With increased automobile traffic and America’s rapid industrialization, companies were eager to advertise on billboards along major roads. The Garden Club played a critical role in keeping billboards off the parkway. Their dedication was evident even in their stationery, which declared that they did not buy products advertised on billboards.

Today, the Merritt Parkway is recognized as a scenic highway, celebrated for its Art Deco bridges and absence of advertisements. “The Merritt is what it is today, without any billboards, partly due to the Norwalk Garden Club and their push to keep them off,” said Follis.

Some of the club’s enduring traditions date back to its early days: flower markets and shows, making and distributing wreaths at Christmas, weeding the Green, and planting flowers at the senior center.

Garden Club members admire the delphiniums in the 1928 Flower Show

This year, the club continued its legacy of community support by awarding $1,000 scholarships to three Norwalk High School students who plan to study horticulture in college.

The club partners with numerous local organizations, such as the Norwalk Land Trust, Norwalk River Valley Trail, Norwalk River Watershed Association, Pollinator Pathway, Norwalk Tree Alliance, and Oak Hills Nature Center. Together, they tackle climate concerns, preserve parks, restore gardens, plant trees, improve water quality, and foster education about environmental care.

“Climate change is inevitable, but we want to slow it down,” said Follis. The Garden Club and the Norwalk River Valley Trail are working together to add flowers and shrubs.

The celebration of the club’s 100th anniversary kicked off in early June with a cocktail hour at Cranbury Park. An extensive historical exhibit at the library, including Follis’s book “Norwalk Garden Club 100 Years – 1924-2024” continues through the summer. The festivities will conclude with a member luncheon in October.

As the Norwalk Garden Club celebrates its centennial, Beverly Follis prepares to lead with a vision for the future. “One hundred years from now, I’d like to see the Norwalk Garden Club be a household name,” she said.

Her goals include digitizing archives, preserving traditions, and expanding the club’s impact. To foster greater involvement, the club, which currently has 40 members, is revising a bylaw that limited membership to 60.

The Earth Day family event and plant sales are key opportunities for the club to engage with prospective members. These events, particularly Earth Day, attract a younger audience, introducing them to the joys of gardening and fostering a new generation of enthusiasts.

The club also works closely with STAR, a nonprofit organization that serves Norwalk residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, by planting and maintaining a vegetable garden. The club then donates the produce to various STAR group homes in the city.

Additionally, they aim to promote citywide involvement through contests like “Best Doorway Garden” and offer more scholarships. With a legacy of enhancing Norwalk’s beauty and fostering community spirit, the club looks forward to continuing its work for years to come.

Planting on Mill Hill in 1975

Weeding the Green in June 2024