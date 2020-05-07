Quantcast

Food donations wanted

(Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — A food drive sponsored by Norwalk Mutual Aid (NMA) is planned for noon-5 p.m. Saturday May 9 at 3 Knight St., Norwalk, according to a press release.  The drive marks the opening of NMA’s new food collection and distribution center.  Following Saturday’s opening, donations will be accepted 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday, and distributions will be made noon-2 p.m. every other Saturday.  Items to be collected and distributed are: produce, dairy, non-perishables, diapers, baby wipes, and cleaning products.

Norwalk Mutual Aid is a 600-member Facebook group, accessible at www.facebook.com/groups/ norwalkmutualaid.

Inquiries may be addressed to [email protected], or to Lauren Mallet at (203) 244 8351.

