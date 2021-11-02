Food drive; cancer awareness; NPD accreditation hearing; Youth Symphony

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Election Day food drive

'Light the city purple' to spread awareness of pancreatic cancer

A public hearing on Norwalk police

Norwalk Youth Symphony open house

Food drive at the polls

An Election Day Food Drive will take place today Nov. 2 from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. according to a press release from local charitable organization Person-to-Person (P2P). P2P’s boxes will be at all Norwalk polling places to receive food donations. You can help local residents in need. No one should be hungry in our land of plenty, so please help if you can.

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Norwalk residents and businesses can participate by decorating their premises with free purple light bulbs being given out by Norwalk Hospital throughout the month according to a press release. The free bulbs are said to be available at:

Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Norwalk Public Library Main Branch, 1 Belden Ave., 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Norwalk Public Library SONO Branch 10 Washington Street, South Norwalk 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday.

A ceremony to “Light the City Purple” is planned for 5 until 5:45 pm on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 50 Washington St. in Norwalk. Attendance is free, but masks must be worn. Register for the event at nuvancehealth.org/mc/lightthecity or by texting lightthecity to 41444. Donations can also be made at that site.

Pancreatic cancer has a low survival rate because early diagnosis is difficult. It is typically diagnosed in an advanced stage after serious symptoms have occurred. Detailed info is at Pancreatic Cancer Research (nuvancehealth.org). New perspectives on the disease will be discussed by experts in Nuvance Health’s “House Calls” webinar at 4 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 17. Register at webcasts.com/housecalls.

Nuvance Health cancer research chair/ Norwalk Hospital medical oncologist Dr. Richard Frank said “Our team of clinicians and researchers are dedicated to developing a screening test to detect pancreatic cancer at an earlier, curable stage to improve patient outcomes. Philanthropy to support pancreatic cancer research at Norwalk Hospital advances our early-detection efforts to better diagnose, treat and ultimately prevent pancreatic cancer.”

Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce CEO Brian Griffin said, “We are always pleased and proud to partner with our great friends at Norwalk Hospital and Nuvance Health — and certainly most willing to collaborate for such a meaningful and important cause.”

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said, “We are pleased to partner with Nuvance Health and the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce to increase awareness about pancreatic cancer. I encourage our residents and businesses to join us to ‘Light the City Purple’ in November.”

CALEA hearing on NPD

Citizens are invited to comment about Norwalk Police Department (NPD) in a Zoom public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 9, pursuant to a complete inspection of the department by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), according to a press release. NPD has been subject to CALEA’s accreditation process since 1995, and has continuously met the Commission’s standards.

The link for the Zoom public hearing is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81843261306?pwd=YTNZM1hVQmFTU1ZVUWswRG1yaFdndz09. If you lack computer access, a computer will be available in the Norwalk City Hall council chambers, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Or you can comment by phone at (203) 854-3056 on Nov. 9 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Written comments can be sent to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, 13575 Heathcote Blvd suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.

A five-minute time limit applies to comments made during the hearing or by phone. Your comment must address NPD’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

Youth Symphony holds open house Sunday

Norwalk Youth Symphony (NYS) has returned to fully live rehearsals, preparing for its first live indoor concert since March 2020.

Now in its 66th year, NYS encompasses five different orchestras containing musicians from 4th to 12th grade. An open house to recruit new musicians will be held on Sunday Nov. 7 at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Details are at Norwalk Youth Symphony. Email questions to NYS Executive Director Sara Watkins at [email protected].

NYS concert and principal orchestra members will perform next June in Florence and Rome, and a 2023 Carnegie Hall appearance is planned.

NYS continues its partnership with Stamford-based ensemble INTEMPO, whose filmed 10th anniversary performance including Norwalk musicians will be shown at the Avon Theater, 272 Bedford Street, Stamford on Sunday Nov. 7 and Tuesday Nov. 9.

Upcoming online music education classes with NYS concert orchestra conductor Russell Ger and pricipal orchestra conductor Jonathan Yates have been scheduled:



Beethoven: String Quartet No.15, Ger, Monday Nov. 15.

“Introduction to 1,000 Years of Music,” Ger, Tuesday Jan. 11.

Wagner’s life and music, Ger, Tuesday Jan. 15.

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1, Yates, Tuesday Jan. 18.

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, Yates, Tuesday Feb. 8.

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5, Yates, Tuesday Mar. 8.

Berlioz’ orchestral works, Ger, Wednesday March 30.

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, Yates, Tuesday April 5.

A parents’ seminar on developing young musicians’ motivation will be led by NYS Philharmonic Strings Orchestra conductor Jessica McNamara on Thursday Feb. 1.

Executive Director Watkins said “Great music is vitally important, especially for young people. Symphonic and chamber music is incredibly beautiful, but in addition many studies have shown a strong connection between performing music and higher levels of academic achievement, as well as empathy and social skills. So we want to bring music to as many students as possible. We are delighted to be doing this in person again, and to be reaching out through music education and our collaboration with INTEMPO.”