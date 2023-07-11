Quantcast

‘Forfeited’ Simms Foundation still eligible for $150K State grant

By Nancy Guenther Chapman

NORWALK, Conn. — The Travis Simms Foundation can be reinstated by submitting a form and paying a $160 fee, according to the State. It can then receive the $150,000 grant awarded by the legislature in the recently passed State budget.

As a member of the General Assembly’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus (BPRC), State Rep. Travis Simms (D-140) was given a certain amount of money to distribute to nonprofits via Youth Service Prevention (YSP) grants, sources explained. Simms chose to give the entire amount to the Travis Simms Foundation, but on June 6, as the legislature was approving its biennial budget, the foundation was issued a certificate of dissolution/revocation from Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas.

The Travis Simms Foundation had received notice in March that the Secretary of State’s Office intended to dissolve the business because it was in default because it had failed “to file annual report.” It had three months to submit the necessary filings.

Eleven days after receiving the notice, the foundation filed an annual report for 2017, with a filing fee of $50.

On June 23, Christopher Drake, Director of the Secretary of the State’s Business Services Division, explained to NancyOnNorwalk that the Travis Simms Foundation had been required to submit annual reports for 2018-2023, with a fee of $300. The business was therefore forfeited.

Drake said Simms could spend less money by filing a reinstatement request. The foundation would get a credit for the $50 and therefore owe $110 instead of the $160 required.

State Rep. Travis Simms (D-140) in 2020.

Tara Chozet, Director of Communications for the Secretary of State’s Office, said the foundation had been forfeited, not dissolved. “That’s a critical difference, because non-profits are not allowed to reinstate if they have dissolved.  But they can reinstate if we forfeit them, which is what happened here.”

The Travis Simms foundation is located in the Simms residence. Simms is listed as CEO, president, founder, co-promoter, principal and agent. Stokes, his wife, is listed as vice-president and co-promoter.

Sources who wish to remain confidential felt it inappropriate for a legislator to even vote on his own bill (in this case the State budget bill). They called the grant “outrageous” and said this is what gives politicians a bad name.

In 2014, Simms, a two-time World Boxing Association super middleweight champion, sought federal funds to kick off a Travis Simms Foundation youth boxing program.

Simms was then Common Council minority leader. He sought a $43,000 Community Block Development Grant (CDBG) and voted to advance a bill that included his foundation on the list for funding. The Travis Simms Foundation was subsequently removed from the list.

Paperwork filed with the 2014 application stated that the foundation was inactive from 2009 to 2012. “The foundation was reactivated in 2013 in an attempt to start a youth boxing program,” the application stated. “No funding has been raised or expenses accrued over the last few years.”

Simms’ application for CDBG funding also said the foundation was a 501(c)(3), federally recognized non-profit and included an IRS form 990 dated June 27, 2011.

There was no record of a 501(c)(3) for the Travis Simms Foundation online in 2014. There was also no record of a 501(c)(3) for the Travis Simms Foundation online June 17.

State Rep. Kadeem Roberts (D-137) is also in the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus.

The State budget document shows these Norwalk nonprofits, all with 501(c)(3) status, as 2024-25 grant recipients:

Simms did not respond to multiple requests for a comment last month on how the Travis Simms Foundation intends to spend the money, or if he’d sought an advisory opinion from the state’s Ethics Office before selecting his foundation for the grant. He has not reached out to NancyOnNorwalk since the June 20 publication of an article about the grant.

Also left unanswered were emails sent to Mayor Harry Rilling, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms and Independent Party State Central Committee member Lisa Brinton, who was endorsed by Simms during her 2019 Mayoral run.

The grant was first reported June 5 by Kevin Rennie in his political blog, “Daily Ructions.”

“The Travis Simms Foundation, Inc., was dormant for six years and scheduled for dissolution this month until an annual report was filed with the Office of the Secretary of the State in March of this year,” Rennie wrote. “…It is rare to include a program named after a legislator and run by his or her family in the grant bonanza.”

The Secretary of State’s website shows no forms filed by the Travis Simms Foundation since the certificate of dissolution/revocation was issued.

Youth Service Prevention grants are administered by the Judicial Branch. Melissa A. Farley, Executive Director of the Judicial Branch External Affairs Division, said the Travis Simms Foundation “will not receive the initial payment of grant funds until the foundation is listed as an active business on the Secretary of State’s website and has submitted all required administrative documents and a description of services.”

The Judicial Branch does follow up with grant recipients to see how grant funds are spent, she said. It “requires expenditure reports twice during the contract year (January and July) and also requires an annual report that is a summary of activities along with the number of participants.”

Comments

4 responses to “‘Forfeited’ Simms Foundation still eligible for $150K State grant”

  1. Skip Hagerty

    Honestly, it’s hard to even know where to start on this one. The stench of the political swamp is overwhelming.

  2. John O’Neill

    I look forward to seeing how every last penny of this money is spent. The state just hands out $ 150k without doing any due diligence. I’d like to know
    what our State Reps think about his. I’m guessing they’re too timid to offer their honest opinions. For those of us who pay attention, this is beyond pathetic.

    To the NON Staff: Thanks for paying attention.

  3. Drew Todd

    WOW..The Corruption Stench is overwhelming!!!! But let’s just keep voting for the same people and expect something different…

  4. John Levin

    This is NOT okay–obviously. After this was first reported locally by NancyOnNorwalk three weeks ago, I expected that it would quietly go away, after local and state leaders in Rep. Simms’s party worked with him to ensure his foundation 1) clearly explained to them the legitimacy and appropriateness of the grant and ensured the community and media were also notified, 2) rescinded its application for this money. 3) returned the state grant in full, or 4) agreed to forward the money to an established non-profit service organization. But based on today’s NoN reporting, none of these have happened, which in my mind now makes this grant award, and three weeks of crickets, a legitimate scandal. Rather, our local and state leaders, elected or otherwise, apparently have chosen not to get involved, or at the very least have failed to effectively address the problem by working with Rep. Simms to cure it. As I see it, at its best this is a case of an individual sincerely seeking to help his local community and choosing to use his position as a state legislator to get money from the state for that purpose – an effort perhaps guided by some poor judgement. But at its worst, this is a case of a state legislator who has found a clever yet legal way to take state money to enrich himself and perhaps others. Regardless of where exactly it fits on the spectrum between those poles, Rep. Simms should immediately address his 140th Assembly District constituents, Norwalk’s legislative delegation, the news media that has reported on this scandal and repeatedly asked for his comment, the General Assembly’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, and the entire Connecticut state legislature to address the unanswered questions and identify the merits of the grant award, or forfeit the grant and apologize. Similarly, “leave it be” is not an acceptable choice for our local and state government leadership – citizens demand good government, and elected officials modelling honesty, integrity, transparency, and best practices is what citizens deserve, always. Rep. Simms has earned the confidence and respect of his community and its voters over decades of service, including ten years on Norwalk’s Common Council and having been elected and re-elected three times to his current Assembly seat, not to mention an extraordinary professional sports career as a 2-time World Champion Boxer. It would be unfortunate if this case, as it currently stands, became a part of Rep. Simms’s legacy.

    In addition to Rep. Simms addressing this case, it seems appropriate for our state legislature, or perhaps just the General Assembly Appropriations Committee and/or the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, to get involved by reviewing this grant and the Youth Service Prevention grant solicitation, award, and distribution procedures now in place. Citizens and taxpayers should have confidence that our legislature spends money transparently and effectively. Our state’s part-time legislature currently is out of session and does not reconvene for its next session until March 11, 2024 but let’s hope they will address this case and these matters.

    Last: if the Travis Simms Foundation, Inc. has 501(c)3 status then it is required to have a governing board with an independent majority and the organization has received a formal letter from the IRS certifying that it has been granted that status. If there are independent board members, now would be a good time for them to do their job of oversight and governance by ensuring the outstanding questions are addressed. If there is an IRS letter, then it should be publicly available. If there is no IRS letter, then this scandal just got worse.

