‘Forfeited’ Simms Foundation still eligible for $150K State grant

NORWALK, Conn. — The Travis Simms Foundation can be reinstated by submitting a form and paying a $160 fee, according to the State. It can then receive the $150,000 grant awarded by the legislature in the recently passed State budget.

As a member of the General Assembly’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus (BPRC), State Rep. Travis Simms (D-140) was given a certain amount of money to distribute to nonprofits via Youth Service Prevention (YSP) grants, sources explained. Simms chose to give the entire amount to the Travis Simms Foundation, but on June 6, as the legislature was approving its biennial budget, the foundation was issued a certificate of dissolution/revocation from Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas.

The Travis Simms Foundation had received notice in March that the Secretary of State’s Office intended to dissolve the business because it was in default because it had failed “to file annual report.” It had three months to submit the necessary filings.

Eleven days after receiving the notice, the foundation filed an annual report for 2017, with a filing fee of $50.

On June 23, Christopher Drake, Director of the Secretary of the State’s Business Services Division, explained to NancyOnNorwalk that the Travis Simms Foundation had been required to submit annual reports for 2018-2023, with a fee of $300. The business was therefore forfeited.

Drake said Simms could spend less money by filing a reinstatement request. The foundation would get a credit for the $50 and therefore owe $110 instead of the $160 required.

Tara Chozet, Director of Communications for the Secretary of State’s Office, said the foundation had been forfeited, not dissolved. “That’s a critical difference, because non-profits are not allowed to reinstate if they have dissolved. But they can reinstate if we forfeit them, which is what happened here.”

The Travis Simms foundation is located in the Simms residence. Simms is listed as CEO, president, founder, co-promoter, principal and agent. Stokes, his wife, is listed as vice-president and co-promoter.

Sources who wish to remain confidential felt it inappropriate for a legislator to even vote on his own bill (in this case the State budget bill). They called the grant “outrageous” and said this is what gives politicians a bad name.

In 2014, Simms, a two-time World Boxing Association super middleweight champion, sought federal funds to kick off a Travis Simms Foundation youth boxing program.

Simms was then Common Council minority leader. He sought a $43,000 Community Block Development Grant (CDBG) and voted to advance a bill that included his foundation on the list for funding. The Travis Simms Foundation was subsequently removed from the list.

Paperwork filed with the 2014 application stated that the foundation was inactive from 2009 to 2012. “The foundation was reactivated in 2013 in an attempt to start a youth boxing program,” the application stated. “No funding has been raised or expenses accrued over the last few years.”

Simms’ application for CDBG funding also said the foundation was a 501(c)(3), federally recognized non-profit and included an IRS form 990 dated June 27, 2011.

There was no record of a 501(c)(3) for the Travis Simms Foundation online in 2014. There was also no record of a 501(c)(3) for the Travis Simms Foundation online June 17.

State Rep. Kadeem Roberts (D-137) is also in the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus.

The State budget document shows these Norwalk nonprofits, all with 501(c)(3) status, as 2024-25 grant recipients:

Simms did not respond to multiple requests for a comment last month on how the Travis Simms Foundation intends to spend the money, or if he’d sought an advisory opinion from the state’s Ethics Office before selecting his foundation for the grant. He has not reached out to NancyOnNorwalk since the June 20 publication of an article about the grant.

Also left unanswered were emails sent to Mayor Harry Rilling, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms and Independent Party State Central Committee member Lisa Brinton, who was endorsed by Simms during her 2019 Mayoral run.

The grant was first reported June 5 by Kevin Rennie in his political blog, “Daily Ructions.”

“The Travis Simms Foundation, Inc., was dormant for six years and scheduled for dissolution this month until an annual report was filed with the Office of the Secretary of the State in March of this year,” Rennie wrote. “…It is rare to include a program named after a legislator and run by his or her family in the grant bonanza.”

The Secretary of State’s website shows no forms filed by the Travis Simms Foundation since the certificate of dissolution/revocation was issued.

Youth Service Prevention grants are administered by the Judicial Branch. Melissa A. Farley, Executive Director of the Judicial Branch External Affairs Division, said the Travis Simms Foundation “will not receive the initial payment of grant funds until the foundation is listed as an active business on the Secretary of State’s website and has submitted all required administrative documents and a description of services.”

The Judicial Branch does follow up with grant recipients to see how grant funds are spent, she said. It “requires expenditure reports twice during the contract year (January and July) and also requires an annual report that is a summary of activities along with the number of participants.”

