Former BMHS Principal Koroshetz appointed to Norwalk BoE

NORWALK, Conn. — Suzanne Koroshetz will assume the Norwalk Board of Education seat given up by Barbara Meyer-Mitchell.

Koroshetz, former Brien McMahon High School principal, was the only candidate voted up Tuesday by the Norwalk Democratic Town Committee. She will finish Meyer-Mitchell’s term, which ends in November. It’s an at large seat so the entire DTC voted.

“Many people in Norwalk are familiar with her and familiar with the great works she’s done as an educator,” DTC member and District E leader Galen Wells said in nominating Koroshetz.

Koroshetz, who retired in 2017, said she’s lived in Norwalk for 40 years and her two children grew up here, attending Norwalk Public Schools. Her career in public education was 24 years long, the last 10 as BMHS principal. Before that, she was a math teacher, math department chair, assistant principal, and principal at Stamford High School, her alma mater.

Her letter to the DTC explains:

“This is some of what I’ve been up to since leaving McMahon in 2017: I now work as a senior consultant for The Bryan Group, a company built to support board of educations with superintendent searches. I serve as a coach for the Center for School Secondary Redesign, helping schools transform into student-centered learning communities, mindful of equity and the social and emotional needs of the whole student. I am a member of the board of directors for Kids in Crisis. My roles keep me connected to what is happening in schools and fuel my desire to support young people and educate adults on how this work may be done.

“I am newer to politics. I have spent a lifetime observing this particular sphere, though. My father was on the Stamford BOE while I was growing up and it was my first exposure to the dedication and time required to be an effective and contributing member of a BOE. I had the opportunity to work on committees with board members and to present at many BOE meetings and public hearings during my fourteen years as a principal. For those of you who have seen me at one, you know “my kids” were always my first concern and it was an honor to speak on their behalf any chance I was given.

“My experience working in Norwalk public schools and my continued desire to support all children, families, and teachers is a good foundation for the dedication, energy, and commitment required to be an effective BOE member. The challenges schools face with the learning loss and social and emotional issues connected to COVID is a paramount concern. Tough decisions based on the needs of all children—looking through an equity lens and the constraints of the budget—will need to be made. I hope to be a part of the discussion.”

“She’s well aware of how Boards of Education work, the role of the superintendent of schools, the role of the Board of Education, and should be a fabulous asset to the Board of Ed,” Wells said.

“I am truly honored and humbled to take on this responsibility, and really enthusiastic about continuing my support for the kids and families and faculty of Norwalk,” Koroshetz said. “…I can promise you that I will work diligently and to my best effort.”