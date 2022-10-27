Former Briggs Principal Allen made a temporary NPS consultant as part of legal settlement

NORWALK, Conn. — NancyOnNorwalk has obtained the settlement details in the lawsuit filed by former Briggs High School principal Marie Allen against Norwalk Public Schools.

Allen sued NPS a year ago, also over events that occurred under former Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski’s tenure. She alleged racial discrimination and retaliation in her demotion from Briggs to Brien McMahon in 2018. The federal lawsuit was settled in September, according to the courts website.

NoN submitted a Freedom of Information Act request Monday, seeking the settlement documents. Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr delivered the document hours later.

The Board of Education, in a settlement signed in July, agreed to assign Allen to serve as a consultant through this school year at the middle school principal salary rate of $195,365. She is not required to “report to a particular school site or serve in any interim assignments,” except as she volunteers to do. As part of the agreement, she has already resigned her position July 1, and is retiring.

The Board also paid Allen $35,000 as non-economic damages and attorney’s fees. Of that, $25,000 went to Attorney Ryan Daugherty.

In March, Allen was named temporary Tracey Elementary School Principal, finishing the school year after Principal Brenda Brush was reassigned to Central Office. A news release at the time said Allen came to Norwalk Public Schools in 2008 after working “in various positions within the Houston Independent School District.”