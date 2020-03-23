Former Norwalk City Clerk Roman succumbs to COVID-19

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk has a third fatality from COVID-19. Former City Clerk Mary Roman passed away Monday evening, her son said.

Roman was taken off a ventilator at about noon Monday afternoon and passed away about six hours later, Michael Roman said.

Mayor Harry Rilling said Monday evening that there had been two Norwalk deaths due to COVID-19. Roman passed away after that news release, according to her son.

Mary Roman, a renowned senior athlete, had been thought to be improving. She had four sons and a “a whole lot of grandchildren and great grandchildren,” Michael Roman said.

Michael and his brother Carl have lived with their mother. Although they’ve been exposed to the disease, they can’t get tested because they aren’t showing symptoms.

“I don’t want to go out there and give it to somebody else and have them go through what I went through. But it’s just hard to get a test,” Michael Roman said.

Several people have offered to bring the Roman sons food, since NancyOnNorwalk’s Friday story quoted him as saying they were running out.

There’s a cooler in the driveway and people have been dropping off food, including chickens, hamburgers and canned goods, he said Monday.

Mary Roman had been planning to attend an athletic event when she became ill, he said.

She holds at least two world records in senior athletics.

“Mary was a wonderful person and an inspiration to us all,” Mayor Harry Rilling wrote. “She had a can-do, never quit attitude. She was kind, caring, and selfless. She brought international recognition to our city through her athletic prowess. My deepest condolences to her family she will be sorely missed. May she rest in peace.”

“Mary Roman was the mother of my closest lifetime friend, the late Warren Roman,” Patrick Ferrandino wrote. “She was the matriarch of her family of five sons, with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and daughter-in laws. Her husband and one son predeceased her. Mary only had kind words to say and, when there were no kind words to say, she would just smile. She was the first to come to my home when both my mom and dad passed away and was always so gracious and kind. Mary was always willing to step in and help wherever there was a need. A world class athlete, a successful career woman, the matriarch of her family and a friend to all. She will be missed dearly. Norwalk has lost one of its finest residents.”