Former NHS band director Smith dies in car accident

(Contributed)

Jeff Smith, former Norwalk High School band director, has reportedly died in a car accident.

“Mr. Smith was my band instructor at Norwalk High School. He literally taught generations of students over decades and continued to be involved with band life even after his retirement,” State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) said in a Facebook post.

Diane Smith announced it on Facebook.

“Jeff cherished his family and the band family, was devoted to his students, and celebrated each of your milestones every day,” she said. In challenging times, Jeff would ask that you keep your shoulders back, chin up, and eyes with pride. Please always remember that and know that he loved you all.”

Smith’s awards included “awards including two-time Connecticut Secondary Music Educator of the Year, the CMEA Student Affairs Commission Award recipient, and the Western Connecticut State University Alumni Band Director of the Year, Pyware states on its website.

Smith is on the NHS Wall of Fame, according to Pyware.

“During his tenure at Norwalk, the performing groups he led consistently received superior ratings at the nationally competitive level,” Pyware states. “He also served as the Secondary Methods Instructor at Western Connecticut State University and Visual Designer for the University of New Hampshire. Additionally, he designed for numerous high schools, winter guards, and percussion units throughout the New England region.”

“A gifted musician in his own right, he inspired hundreds of students to teach or perform, many of whom would never taken that path without an instructor like Jeff Smith,” wrote Duff. “Mr. Smith was one of a kind. We will never forget the pickle van from the 80’s, his intensity to pull the potential out of every student or his demand to achieve perfection. A life well lived.”